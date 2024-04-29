NBA Betting
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, April 29

Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on April 29, 2024

Best Bets

Herb Jones over 1.5 threes (-155) vs. Thunder

BetMGM, 4:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Thunder remain fairly unconcerned about Jones getting threes off. He's 7-for-21 (33.3%), with 20 of those being classified as "wide open". After going 1-for-6 from distance in Game 3, I think he'll have a better outing with his back against the wall at home.

Chet Holmgren over 3.5 STL+BLK at Pelicans

BetMGM, 4:36 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Holmgren's box scores have been a bit up and down in this series, but it hasn't mattered much for OKC. Regardless, his defensive impact has been massive, and he's totaled 11 blocks and one steal in three games. His shot-blocking has come through, but I think he could also get his hands in the passing lanes if the Pelicans go smaller and play more on the perimeter.

Michael Porter Jr. O27.5 PTS+REB vs. Lakers (-113)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: I'm not convinced the Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray tonight – the line, to me, implies that he'll be out there – but we could see a diminished version of Murray, which would push more offensive responsibility to Porter. MPJ has gone over this number in each of the last three games of the series – he had 27 PTS+REB in Game 1 --  and nearly got there on points alone (27) on Saturday night.

