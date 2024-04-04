Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, April 4

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Jalen Brunson under 7.5 assists (-150) vs. Kings

FanDuel, 4:05 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Brunson has at least six dimes in each of his past eight games (7.5 average). However, the Kings have done well limiting playmaking opportunities for other teams, and especially opposing point guards. Over the past 10 games, Sacramento has allowed the fewest assists to opponents, and specifically the fourth-fewest to point guards over the past 30 days.

James Harden under 2.5 threes (-150) vs. Nuggets

DraftKings, 4:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Harden has been ice cold from three. Over the past six games, he's making just 1.0 triple per game on 19.4%. Even in his prior 10 appearances, he had been making just 2.8 per game on (at least a more respectable) 37%. But tonight is a poor opportunity for Harden to bounce back. Denver allows the third-fewest threes to opponents over the past 10 games, and specifically the fewest to point guards over the past 30 days.