Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, February 12

Best Bets

Paul George over 1.5 steals (+124) vs. Timberwolves

FanDuel, 5:11 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Minnesota has the second-highest TOV% (14.7%) over the past 30 days, and they're allowing the third-most steals to small forwards. That sets up perfectly for George to have a strong day on defense, and he's averaging 1.7 steals over the past month.

Cleveland Cavaliers -10.5 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: This is a big number, of course, but the Cavaliers have officially reached Certified Wagon ™ status, having lost just one game since New Year's Day. During that span, they're 17-1 SU and 13-5 ATS. As a favorite this season, the Cavs are 19-12-2 ATS, covering by 4.6 points per game – the best mark of any team that's been favored in more than five games. Meanwhile, the Sixers are 27th in NET rating (-10.7) since Joel Embiid went down, ranking 29th in defense and 25th in offense over the last nine games. In that same span, the Cavs are an NBA-best (by a mile) +15.0 points per 100, ranking tops in defense and sixth in offense. I also lean O230.5 on the total.

Tre Mann O10.5 points vs. Indiana Pacers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Mann has only appeared in one game for the Hornets since coming over from OKC at the deadline, but he was immediately inserted into the starting five against Memphis on Saturday. He finished with nine points and nine assists on 4-of-11 shooting, including just 1-of-5 from deep. With such a small sample, we're taking a bit of a risk here, but Mann should again start with LaMelo Ball still sidelined. We'll bank on Mann approaching 30 minutes and having a better shooting night against a Pacers team that ranks 23rd in defensive rating and sixth in pace over its last 10 games.