Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, February 5

Best Bets

Clippers to cover -3.5 points at Hawks

BetMGM, 5:18 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Clippers are on a back-to-back, while the Hawks have won four in a row. But those things don't concern me enough to favor Atlanta. Over the past 30 days, the Clippers are 12-3 with a +12.5 net rating, while the Hawks are 8-8 with a -5.8 net rating. The Hawks aren't inspiring at home, either, with a 12-13 record.

Lakers-Hornets O226.5

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Hornets are struggling offensively without LaMelo Ball, as you might expect, having scored 99, 106, 110 and 92 points, respectively, in their last four games. That side of the equation scares me, but they're going up against one of the league's worst defenses since Jan. 1 and a Lakers team that's 18-8 to the Over on the road this season. Over the last 10 games, Charlotte ranks 27th in defense, while the Lakers aren't too far behind at 21st. Meanwhile, LA is picking it up on the other end, ranking inside the top-10 in offense while playing at the league's third-fastest pace. Prior to lower-scoring wins over Boston (Thursday) and New York (Saturday), the Lakers had gone well over this 226.5 number in eight straight.

I'm taking the OVER on Kelly Oubre posting 22.5 points+rebounds

(FanDuel, -115, 3:20pm ET)

Ken Crites: Oubre is on a bit of a heater due to De'Anthony Melton's (back) absence. Over his last five starts, Oubre has delivered 19.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest (24.4 total). And Joel Embiid's knee injury means there are lots of shots available for Tyrese Maxey, Oubre and others. The game is set at a juicy 244.0 Over/Under, which has me confident Oubre should get plenty of attempts. Finally, Tobias Harris (illness) is a game-time decision, meaning Maxey and Oubre may have to carry the full scoring load for Philly. But hey, I'm an uninspiring 24-22 on the season, so feel free to fade!

I'm taking the OVER on Onyeka Okongwu posting 21.5 points+ rebounds

(FanDuel, -104, 3:25pm ET)

News broke yesterday that Clint Capela is out for at least a week due to a thigh injury. That means Okongwu will get the start tonight, and for the foreseeable future. In three starts this season, Okongwu has delivered 16.3 points and 8.7 boards per night (25.0 total). The Hawks are facing the Clippers, who may or may not have Ivica Zubac available at center (calf, GTD). The Clippers are an average rebounding team, ranked 15th in boards per game. Tonight's large Over/Under of 243.5 also points to Okongwu getting some easy offensive rebound put-backs.