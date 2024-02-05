NBA Betting
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, February 5

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
February 5, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Clippers to cover -3.5 points at Hawks

BetMGM, 5:18 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Clippers are on a back-to-back, while the Hawks have won four in a row. But those things don't concern me enough to favor Atlanta. Over the past 30 days, the Clippers are 12-3 with a +12.5 net rating, while the Hawks are 8-8 with a -5.8 net rating. The Hawks aren't inspiring at home, either, with a 12-13 record.

Lakers-Hornets O226.5

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Hornets are struggling offensively without LaMelo Ball, as you might expect, having scored 99, 106, 110 and 92 points, respectively, in their last four games. That side of the equation scares me, but they're going up against one of the league's worst defenses since Jan. 1 and a Lakers team that's 18-8 to the Over on the road this season. Over the last 10 games, Charlotte ranks 27th in defense, while the Lakers aren't too far behind at 21st. Meanwhile, LA is picking it up on the other end, ranking inside the top-10 in offense while playing at the league's third-fastest pace. Prior to lower-scoring wins over Boston (Thursday) and New York (Saturday), the Lakers had gone well over this 226.5 number in eight straight.

I'm taking the OVER on Kelly Oubre posting 22.5 points+rebounds

(FanDuel, -115, 3:20pm ET)

Ken Crites: Oubre is on a bit of a heater due to De'Anthony Melton's (back) absence.  Over his last five starts, Oubre has delivered 19.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest (24.4 total). And Joel Embiid's knee injury means there are lots of shots available for Tyrese Maxey, Oubre and others. The game is set at a juicy 244.0 Over/Under, which has me confident Oubre should get plenty of attempts. Finally, Tobias Harris (illness) is a game-time decision, meaning Maxey and Oubre may have to carry the full scoring load for Philly.  But hey, I'm an uninspiring 24-22 on the season, so feel free to fade!

I'm taking the OVER on Onyeka Okongwu posting 21.5 points+ rebounds

(FanDuel, -104, 3:25pm ET)

News broke yesterday that Clint Capela is out for at least a week due to a thigh injury.  That means Okongwu will get the start tonight, and for the foreseeable future. In three starts this season, Okongwu has delivered 16.3 points and 8.7 boards per night (25.0 total). The Hawks are facing the Clippers, who may or may not have Ivica Zubac available at center (calf, GTD).  The Clippers are an average rebounding team, ranked 15th in boards per game. Tonight's large Over/Under of 243.5 also points to Okongwu getting some easy offensive rebound put-backs.

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
