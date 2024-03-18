Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, March 18

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

3-and-D Parlay: Anthony Edwards 3+ threes and 1+ blocks (+168) at Jazz

DraftKings, 4:34 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I have inevitably jinxed this parlay by branding it, but here we go: The Jazz are horrible; they've given up. They're allowing the 2nd-most points per game over the past 10, plus the most three-pointers and third-most blocks to opponents. Not only that, but they're specifically allowing the most threes and blocks to shooting guards over the past 30 days. It could not line up better for Ant to have an excellent 3-and-D performance. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 2.3 threes on 31.8% and 1.0 blocks per contest.

Alex Caruso over 3.5 steals+blocks (+130) vs. Trail Blazers

DraftKings, 4:40 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Caruso is questionable for this game, so it's possible this one doesn't go through. But I still want to highlight the amazing matchup for him. Caruso is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and Portland is addicted to turning the ball over and getting their shots blocked. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the third-most steals and 2nd-most blocks to opponents. Since the All-Star break, Caruso is averaging 2.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Jalen Johnson over 3.5 assists (-152) at Lakers

FanDuel, 4:43 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Over the past 10 games, the Lakers are allowing the third-most points and most assists per game. Specifically, the team is allowing the most assists to opposing power forwards over the past 30 days. That sets up well for Johnson, who is averaging 4.4 dimes since the All-Star break.

Derrick White O2.5 made threes vs. Detroit (-118)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4pm CT

Nick Whalen: We still have some injury news to sort out for the Celtics, but we know for sure that White will play, while Jrue Holiday will sit out. That's enough to push me toward White, who's drained 10-of-20 three-point attempts over the last two games alone. Prior to that, he'd been in a multi-game slump, but White has hit this prop in over 50% of games on the year. Over the last three games he's played without Holiday, White is a combined 9-of-23 from beyond the arc. With Holiday off the floor this season, White picks up a 7.4% jump in usage rate and attempts 1.9 more threes per 36 minutes.