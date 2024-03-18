NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, March 18

Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, March 18

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on March 18, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

3-and-D Parlay: Anthony Edwards 3+ threes and 1+ blocks (+168) at Jazz

DraftKings, 4:34 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I have inevitably jinxed this parlay by branding it, but here we go: The Jazz are horrible; they've given up. They're allowing the 2nd-most points per game over the past 10, plus the most three-pointers and third-most blocks to opponents. Not only that, but they're specifically allowing the most threes and blocks to shooting guards over the past 30 days. It could not line up better for Ant to have an excellent 3-and-D performance. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 2.3 threes on 31.8% and 1.0 blocks per contest.

Alex Caruso over 3.5 steals+blocks (+130) vs. Trail Blazers

DraftKings, 4:40 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Caruso is questionable for this game, so it's possible this one doesn't go through. But I still want to highlight the amazing matchup for him. Caruso is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and Portland is addicted to turning the ball over and getting their shots blocked. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the third-most steals and 2nd-most blocks to opponents. Since the All-Star break, Caruso is averaging 2.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Jalen Johnson over 3.5 assists (-152) at Lakers

FanDuel, 4:43 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Over the past 10 games, the Lakers are allowing the third-most points and most assists per game. Specifically, the team is allowing the most assists to opposing power forwards over the past 30 days. That sets up well for Johnson, who is averaging 4.4 dimes since the All-Star break.

Derrick White O2.5 made threes vs. Detroit (-118)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4pm CT

Nick Whalen: We still have some injury news to sort out for the Celtics, but we know for sure that White will play, while Jrue Holiday will sit out. That's enough to push me toward White, who's drained 10-of-20 three-point attempts over the last two games alone. Prior to that, he'd been in a multi-game slump, but White has hit this prop in over 50% of games on the year. Over the last three games he's played without Holiday, White is a combined 9-of-23 from beyond the arc. With Holiday off the floor this season, White picks up a 7.4% jump in usage rate and attempts 1.9 more threes per 36 minutes.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Fantasy Basketball News and Notes: Bane Returns, Injuries to Monitor, Two-Game Weeks + More
Fantasy Basketball News and Notes: Bane Returns, Injuries to Monitor, Two-Game Weeks + More
Fantasy Basketball: Week 21 Start/Sit, including Dalano Banton, Duncan Robinson and Brandon Miller
Fantasy Basketball: Week 21 Start/Sit, including Dalano Banton, Duncan Robinson and Brandon Miller
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 18
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 18
Fantasy Basketball Week 21 Start/Sit: Can T.J. McConnell Steal the Show?
Fantasy Basketball Week 21 Start/Sit: Can T.J. McConnell Steal the Show?
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 18 -- MAIN SLATE
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 18 -- MAIN SLATE
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 18
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 18