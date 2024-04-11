Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Thursday, April 11

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Nikola Vucevic over 1.5 blocks (+175) at Pistons

BetMGM, 4:23 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Vucevic isn't exactly known for his defense and is blocking exactly 1.0 shots per game over the past 11. But Thursday is a good spot for him, and we're approaching 2-to-1 odds on this one. The Pistons have surrendered the fourth-most blocks over the past 10 games, and specifically the most to centers over the past 30 days.

Jalen Green O2.5 made threes at Utah (-115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Green has cooled off significantly of late, but he's still launching a ton of shots for the eliminated Rockets. Houston gets an excellent matchup tonight against Utah, which ranks 29th in defense and top-10 in pace over the last 10 games. Green may be shooting just 22.4 percent from deep over the last six games, but if he takes 8-to-10 threes tonight – he's averaging 8.2 3PA/G in that span – I like his chances to hit at least three.

Jabari Smith O25.5 PTS+REB+AST at Utah (-110)

BetMGM, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: If you can't tell, we're heavily targeting the Utah Jazz tonight. Not only are they 29th in DRTG over the last 10, but they're allowing opponents to shoot 50.9 percent from the field in that span while also leading the league in assists allowed. Utah is also allowing the second-most points per game in addition to ranking in the bottom-10 in terms of rebounds allowed. Over his last six games – mostly difficult matchups – Smith is putting up 20.0 points, 7.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game (36.0 MPG).