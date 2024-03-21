Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Thursday, March 21

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Zion Williamson Over 5.5 Rebounds (-145) at Orlando

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Williamson has a tough matchup against an Orlando team that has allowed the fewest rebounds to opposing power forwards this season. However, he's been on a tear on the boards recently, averaging 8.4 rebounds per game over his last seen appearances. Among those games was a 10-rebound performance against the Trail Blazers, who allow the sixth-fewest rebounds to opposing power forwards. Williamson hauled in at least six rebounds in each of those outings, and I predict he'll be able to do so once again Thursday.

Malik Monk Over 17.5 Points (-105) at Washington

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Nick Whalen: Obviously, there's some blowout potential here, but the Kings are coming in on the second night of a B2B and have mostly struggled as double-digit favorites this season, although that wasn't the case last night against what remains of the Raptors. Either way, this is a great matchup for Monk against a Wizards team that ranks dead-last in defensive rating and first in pace since the All-Star break. The Kings are also down Kevin Huerter, which should free up more opportunity for Monk to get hot before the game gets out of hand. Coming into tonight, Monk has gone over this number in seven of his last 10 games.