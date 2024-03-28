NBA Betting
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Thursday, March 28

Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on March 28, 2024

Best Bets

CJ McCollum over 3.5 made threes (+100) vs. Bucks

BetRivers, 4:26 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Over the past 10 games, Milwaukee is allowing the second-most opponent threes made, and specifically the third-most to point guards over the past 30 days. With Brandon Ingram sidelined, McCollum needs to take on a bigger role. Over his past six games, he's averaging 4.7 make triples on 48% from deep in 36 MPG.

Jaylen Brown over 21.5 points (-130) at Hawks

DraftKings, 4:28 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Boston should be hungry to avenge the lead they blew against Atlanta the other night. In that loss, Brown scored 24 points on 22 shots, and he's averaging 28.7 PPG in March. Atlanta has been average defensively lately, but they're allowing the 2nd-most PPG to small forwards over the past 30 days.

Damian Lillard O22.5 points at Pelicans (-120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Lillard is coming off of a couple of down games -- combined 13-41 FG vs. OKC and LAL -- but even so, this feels like a low number for a game that should be competitive throughout. Lillard has gone O22.5 in four of his last five and is averaging 23.9 PPG since the All-Star break. If you're a little wary of the points prop, I also like Lillard O6.5 assists tonight, a number he's cleared in 10 of 16 games since the break.

