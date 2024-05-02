Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Thursday, May 2

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Tyrese Haliburton over 2.5 threes made (-135) vs. Bucks

DraftKings, 4:14 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Bucks played inspired basketball in Game 5 to extend the series, but they're still giving up tons of wide-open threes. Over the past two games, Haliburton is 9-for-22 from deep, with 15 of those attempts being classified as "wide open". From Game 2 on, Haliburton is making 3.3 triples at 31.7%, meaning he still has room to improve on his efficiency.

Andrew Nembhard O1.5 3PM vs. Bucks (+120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: Nembhard was one of several Pacers who struggled shooting the ball in Game 5, but he's gone over this number in each of Indy's two home games in the series. While Indiana fell cold for much of Game 5, the Pacers continue to generate a ton of wide open looks from three, and I expect that to continue tonight. Nembhard is also averaging 35.5 minutes per game for the series – a notable jump from the 28.0 MPG he averaged over the final 25 games of the regular season.