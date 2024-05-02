NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Thursday, May 2

Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Thursday, May 2

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on May 2, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Tyrese Haliburton over 2.5 threes made (-135) vs. Bucks

DraftKings, 4:14 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Bucks played inspired basketball in Game 5 to extend the series, but they're still giving up tons of wide-open threes. Over the past two games, Haliburton is 9-for-22 from deep, with 15 of those attempts being classified as "wide open". From Game 2 on, Haliburton is making 3.3 triples at 31.7%, meaning he still has room to improve on his efficiency.

Andrew Nembhard O1.5 3PM vs. Bucks (+120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: Nembhard was one of several Pacers who struggled shooting the ball in Game 5, but he's gone over this number in each of Indy's two home games in the series. While Indiana fell cold for much of Game 5, the Pacers continue to generate a ton of wide open looks from three, and I expect that to continue tonight. Nembhard is also averaging 35.5 minutes per game for the series – a notable jump from the 28.0 MPG he averaged over the final 25 games of the regular season.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 2
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 2
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 2
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 2
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, May 1
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, May 1
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 1
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 1
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 1
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 1
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, April 30
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, April 30