NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, April 2

Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, April 2

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
Published on April 2, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Evan Mobley over 2.5 assists (-165) at Jazz

BetMGM, 3:49 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Mobley's assists have fluctuated heavily recently, but it's come out of the wash at an average of 3.9 dimes per game since the All-Star Break. Donovan Mitchell is out tonight, so more touches should be available for Mobley, who averages 4.8 assists per 36 minutes with Mitchell off the floor. The matchup is favorable as well. Over the past 10 games, Utah is allowing the second-most assists per game, and specifically the 3rd-most to power forwards and second-most to centers over the past 30 days.

Corey Kispert O2.5 threes made vs. Milwaukee (-140)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Kispert is coming off of a poor showing against Miami on Sunday, but I like him to bounce back in what should be another high-minute spot. Kispert is averaging 8.0 three-point attempts over his last four games, while Milwaukee ranks among the top five teams in three-point attempts allowed to opponents since the break. With Kyle Kuzma sidelined, Kispert will share a larger portion of the offensive workload with Jordan Poole and Deni Avdija.

I'm taking the OVER on Deni Avdija scoring 17.5 points

(FanDuel, -120, 2:45pm ET)

Ken Crites: Both Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones are out for Washington tonight as they host the Bucks.  That opens up roughly 29 shot attempts for other Wizards, and I'm betting many of those attempts will fall to Avdija. The versatile forward has scored 18.0 points a game over this his last 15 contests, so this isn't a stretch.  Sure, Giannis will be guarding Avdija for some spells.  But I don't think the Greek Freak will be motivated to chase Avdija around the perimeter in what should be a blowout win for Milwaukee. The Bucks are favored by -13. The K-Train is a plodding 31-26 on the season, so feel free to fade!

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 2
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 2
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 2
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 2
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, April 1
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, April 1
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 1
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 1
NBA Fantasy Start/Sit: Continue Starting Vasilije Micic, Dalano Banton and Trayce Jackson-Davis
NBA Fantasy Start/Sit: Continue Starting Vasilije Micic, Dalano Banton and Trayce Jackson-Davis
Fantasy Basketball News & Notes: Embiid Nearing Return, Luka and LeBron Go Off, Brunson's 61, Malik Monk Injured + More
Fantasy Basketball News & Notes: Embiid Nearing Return, Luka and LeBron Go Off, Brunson's 61, Malik Monk Injured + More