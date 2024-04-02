Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, April 2

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Evan Mobley over 2.5 assists (-165) at Jazz

BetMGM, 3:49 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Mobley's assists have fluctuated heavily recently, but it's come out of the wash at an average of 3.9 dimes per game since the All-Star Break. Donovan Mitchell is out tonight, so more touches should be available for Mobley, who averages 4.8 assists per 36 minutes with Mitchell off the floor. The matchup is favorable as well. Over the past 10 games, Utah is allowing the second-most assists per game, and specifically the 3rd-most to power forwards and second-most to centers over the past 30 days.

Corey Kispert O2.5 threes made vs. Milwaukee (-140)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Kispert is coming off of a poor showing against Miami on Sunday, but I like him to bounce back in what should be another high-minute spot. Kispert is averaging 8.0 three-point attempts over his last four games, while Milwaukee ranks among the top five teams in three-point attempts allowed to opponents since the break. With Kyle Kuzma sidelined, Kispert will share a larger portion of the offensive workload with Jordan Poole and Deni Avdija.

I'm taking the OVER on Deni Avdija scoring 17.5 points

(FanDuel, -120, 2:45pm ET)

Ken Crites: Both Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones are out for Washington tonight as they host the Bucks. That opens up roughly 29 shot attempts for other Wizards, and I'm betting many of those attempts will fall to Avdija. The versatile forward has scored 18.0 points a game over this his last 15 contests, so this isn't a stretch. Sure, Giannis will be guarding Avdija for some spells. But I don't think the Greek Freak will be motivated to chase Avdija around the perimeter in what should be a blowout win for Milwaukee. The Bucks are favored by -13. The K-Train is a plodding 31-26 on the season, so feel free to fade!