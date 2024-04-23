NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, April 23

Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, April 23

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Kirien Sprecher 
Nick Whalen 
Published on April 23, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Pascal Siakam over 1.5 threes (+185) at Bucks

PointsBet, 3:54 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Siakam went 1-for-4 from distance in Game 1. The Bucks were still playing their drop coverage with Brook Lopez, but he was guarding Siakam much of the time, rather than Myles Turner. I think the Pacers will look to exploit that and have Siakam launch up some more threes, which should be fairly open. After a rough start to the season, he's shooting 40.5 percent from distance since the start of December.

Tyrese Haliburton O10.5 assists at Milwaukee (+102)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Haliburton was quiet in Game 1, taking only seven shots, but he did hand out eight assists despite a brutal shooting night for the Pacers, who opened the game 0-of-12 from three. Haliburton finished the game with 20 potential assists, however, a strong indication that he – or, rather, his teammates -- left at least a handful of assists on the table. I expect Milwaukee to continue to be aggressive in bothering Haliburton on the defensive end, but with even a marginally better shooting night for the Pacers, this is a number he can clear at plus money.

Mavericks moneyline at LA Clippers (+100)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: While Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving both topped 30 points, Dallas had a disastrous Game 1 showing, scoring just eight points in the second quarter and having one of its worst offensive games of the entire season. Meanwhile, the Clippers got a herculean effort from James Harden, 20 points and 15 boards from Ivica Zubac and a handful of difficult shots from Paul George to seal the win. The Clippers shot 18-of-36 from three for the game, including 5-of-10 on "closely contested" looks, per NBA.com/Stats. Even if Kawhi Leonard returns tonight, I like the Mavs to get off to a much better start with more contributions from their role players, who gave Doncic and Irving little to no help in Game 1.

Jaden McDaniels Over 13.5 Pts+Reb (-110) versus Phoenix Suns

DraftKings 2:45 PM

Kirien Sprecher: McDaniels played a whopping 38 minutes in Game 1. I don't expect that to change, as Minnesota needs his elite perimeter defense to combat Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. McDaniels posted nine points (3-7 FG) and six rebounds during Saturday's win and averaged 15.1 points and 4.0 rebounds when he played at least 35 minutes during the regular season (15 times). 

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 23
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 23
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 23
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 23
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, April 22
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, April 22
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 22
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 22
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 22
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 22
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 21
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 21