Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, April 23

Best Bets

Pascal Siakam over 1.5 threes (+185) at Bucks

PointsBet, 3:54 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Siakam went 1-for-4 from distance in Game 1. The Bucks were still playing their drop coverage with Brook Lopez, but he was guarding Siakam much of the time, rather than Myles Turner. I think the Pacers will look to exploit that and have Siakam launch up some more threes, which should be fairly open. After a rough start to the season, he's shooting 40.5 percent from distance since the start of December.

Tyrese Haliburton O10.5 assists at Milwaukee (+102)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Haliburton was quiet in Game 1, taking only seven shots, but he did hand out eight assists despite a brutal shooting night for the Pacers, who opened the game 0-of-12 from three. Haliburton finished the game with 20 potential assists, however, a strong indication that he – or, rather, his teammates -- left at least a handful of assists on the table. I expect Milwaukee to continue to be aggressive in bothering Haliburton on the defensive end, but with even a marginally better shooting night for the Pacers, this is a number he can clear at plus money.

Mavericks moneyline at LA Clippers (+100)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: While Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving both topped 30 points, Dallas had a disastrous Game 1 showing, scoring just eight points in the second quarter and having one of its worst offensive games of the entire season. Meanwhile, the Clippers got a herculean effort from James Harden, 20 points and 15 boards from Ivica Zubac and a handful of difficult shots from Paul George to seal the win. The Clippers shot 18-of-36 from three for the game, including 5-of-10 on "closely contested" looks, per NBA.com/Stats. Even if Kawhi Leonard returns tonight, I like the Mavs to get off to a much better start with more contributions from their role players, who gave Doncic and Irving little to no help in Game 1.

Jaden McDaniels Over 13.5 Pts+Reb (-110) versus Phoenix Suns

DraftKings 2:45 PM

Kirien Sprecher: McDaniels played a whopping 38 minutes in Game 1. I don't expect that to change, as Minnesota needs his elite perimeter defense to combat Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. McDaniels posted nine points (3-7 FG) and six rebounds during Saturday's win and averaged 15.1 points and 4.0 rebounds when he played at least 35 minutes during the regular season (15 times).