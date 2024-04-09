Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, April 9

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Victor Wembanyama over 3.5 blocks (-160) at Grizzlies

BetMGM, 4:17 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Memphis continues to get blocked often, allowing the second-most swats to opponents over the past 10 games. That's enough for me to lean on Wembanyama. He's averaging 4.3 blocks since March 1, not to mention 5.0 blocks in three prior appearances against the Grizzlies.

Paolo Banchero O23.5 points at Houston (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:20pm CT

Nick Whalen: This should be a good spot for Banchero, who's gone over this number in three straight games, against the NBA's worst defense over the last five games. It's also a pace-up spot for a Magic team that needs to continue to keep its foot on the gas for playoff seeding. As of mid-afternoon, Franz Wagner (ankle) is questionable, but I think there's a real chance he could sit out – or be limited – which would only increase Banchero's touches.

Pascal Siakam O0.5 made threes at Toronto (-115)

BetMGM, 1:20pm CT

Nick Whalen: Siakam's three-point volume has taken a downturn of late, but he's still managed to hit at least one three in seven of his last 10 games. Tonight, the Pacers match up against a Raptors team that's allowing the most three-point attempts to opponents over the last 10 games. Siakam has taken more than four three-pointers in only one game since Feb. 10 (25 total games) – that came against Toronto (Feb. 26), when he launched eight threes in 37 minutes.