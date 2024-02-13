Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, February 13

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Jaylen Brown over 5.5 rebounds (-145) at Nets

DraftKings, 4:33 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Brooklyn has been terrible on the glass lately, ranking 28th in DRB% and 27th in ORB% over the past 30 days. That timeframe also includes allowing the fourth-most rebounds to small forwards. Those stats make a great setup for Brown. He's rebounded well lately, grabbing 6+ boards in seven straight games, averaging 7.6 RPG during this stretch.

Minnesota Timberwolves team total O111.5 at Portland (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:30am CT

Nick Whalen: We're diving right into the mud and going with a team total to kick things off. The Wolves are on the second night of a back-to-back, but Monday night's win over the Clippers turned into a blowout in which three starters played 27 minutes or fewer. Minnesota is also 4-1 to the Over on the second night of back-to-backs this season. Both teams are bottom-five in pace over the last 10 games, which is a concern, though Portland has allowed at least 112 points in eight of its last 12 games.

Caleb Martin O12.5 points at Milwaukee (-115)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:30am CT

Nick Whalen: This may go down as a chalk play, but we'll accept that fate with the Heat down multiple key guards/wings tonight. We know for sure that Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier won't play, while Duncan Robinson is questionable. Even if Robinson is cleared, this should be another high-minute night for Martin, who saw 36 minutes in Sunday's 110-106 loss to Boston. In the 13 games this season in which Martin has cleared 30 minutes, he's averaging 15.3 points on 12.1 FGA (34.5 MPG in those games).