Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, March 26

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Jimmy Butler over 4.5 rebounds (-140) vs. Warriors

DraftKings, 4:18 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Golden State has been mediocre on the glass lately. Notably, they've allowed the most rebounds to both small forwards and power forwards over the past 30 days. That sets up well for Butler to have an above-average performance on the glass, where he's averaging 4.6 boards across March.

Pelicans to win first half vs. Thunder (-112)

DraftKings, 4:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Both of these teams have been excellent lately, OKC going 7-3 and New Orleans going 8-2 over their past 10 games. But one standout for New Orleans has been their dominance in the first half of games. They're the third-best 1H team over the past 10 games, with a +9.6 differential. Meanwhile, the Thunder are only +0.7 in the first half over their past 10.

D'Angelo Russell O7.5 AST at Milwaukee (-144)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: We're laying some juice here but for good reason, as Russell should stand to gain from the absence of LeBron James tonight. With James off the floor, Russell averages nearly four more assists per 36 minutes this season, and he's gone over this number in each of the last eight games James has missed.