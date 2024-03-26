NBA Betting
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, March 26

Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on March 26, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Jimmy Butler over 4.5 rebounds (-140) vs. Warriors

DraftKings, 4:18 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Golden State has been mediocre on the glass lately. Notably, they've allowed the most rebounds to both small forwards and power forwards over the past 30 days. That sets up well for Butler to have an above-average performance on the glass, where he's averaging 4.6 boards across March.

Pelicans to win first half vs. Thunder (-112)

DraftKings, 4:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Both of these teams have been excellent lately, OKC going 7-3 and New Orleans going 8-2 over their past 10 games. But one standout for New Orleans has been their dominance in the first half of games. They're the third-best 1H team over the past 10 games, with a +9.6 differential. Meanwhile, the Thunder are only +0.7 in the first half over their past 10.

D'Angelo Russell O7.5 AST at Milwaukee (-144)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: We're laying some juice here but for good reason, as Russell should stand to gain from the absence of LeBron James tonight. With James off the floor, Russell averages nearly four more assists per 36 minutes this season, and he's gone over this number in each of the last eight games James has missed.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content.
