Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday's Play-In Games

Best Bets

CJ McCollum over 3.5 threes (-175) vs. Lakers

DraftKings, 2:35 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Lakers have been prone to giving up threes, allowing the sixth-most makes (14.3) across the past 15 games. Specifically, they've allowed the third-most threes (3.7) to opposing point guards. McCollum has been especially aggressive from deep lately, launching double-digit attempts in six of his past seven games, converting 6.0 per game on 53%.

D'Angelo Russell O5.5 AST at Pelicans (+120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: LeBron James was responsible for 13 first-half assists against the Pels on Sunday, but I fully expect New Orleans to do a better job of focusing on limiting James. That should land more of the playmaking responsibility in the hands of Russell, who averaged 7.0 assists per game over the final three weeks of the regular season. Russell is yet to go over this number against the Pels this season, but at +120 we'll take the risk.

Warriors -2.5 at Kings (-112)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: While the environment in Sacramento should be raucous, I think the Warriors are rightful favorites against a Kings team down two key pieces in Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter. The Kings should be able to hang around, but this feels like a game where – trope alert – the Warriors' experience and infrastructure ultimately wins out. Golden State has also defended Domantas Sabonis well this season, holding him under 20 points three times and limiting him to just nine points on seven shots in one of those matchups.