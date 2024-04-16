NBA Betting
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday's Play-In Games

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on April 16, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

CJ McCollum over 3.5 threes (-175) vs. Lakers

DraftKings, 2:35 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Lakers have been prone to giving up threes, allowing the sixth-most makes (14.3) across the past 15 games. Specifically, they've allowed the third-most threes (3.7) to opposing point guards. McCollum has been especially aggressive from deep lately, launching double-digit attempts in six of his past seven games, converting 6.0 per game on 53%.

D'Angelo Russell O5.5 AST at Pelicans (+120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: LeBron James was responsible for 13 first-half assists against the Pels on Sunday, but I fully expect New Orleans to do a better job of focusing on limiting James. That should land more of the playmaking responsibility in the hands of Russell, who averaged 7.0 assists per game over the final three weeks of the regular season. Russell is yet to go over this number against the Pels this season, but at +120 we'll take the risk.

Warriors -2.5 at Kings (-112)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: While the environment in Sacramento should be raucous, I think the Warriors are rightful favorites against a Kings team down two key pieces in Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter. The Kings should be able to hang around, but this feels like a game where – trope alert – the Warriors' experience and infrastructure ultimately wins out. Golden State has also defended Domantas Sabonis well this season, holding him under 20 points three times and limiting him to just nine points on seven shots in one of those matchups.

Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
