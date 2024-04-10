NBA Betting
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, April 10

Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on April 10, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Mikal Bridges over 24.5 points + rebounds + assists (-115) vs. Raptors

BetMGM, 4:06 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It's understandable if you've lost faith in Brooklyn and Bridges; I have too. But this matchup is as easy as they come. Over the past 10 games, Toronto is 2-10, giving up the most points per game, the most threes per game, the third-most rebounds per game and the third-most assists per game. Meanwhile, over Bridges' past 10, he's averaged 17/4/4 as the Nets have gone 5-5.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 1.5 steals (-130) vs. Spurs

BetMGM, 4:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Spurs don't have Victor Wembanyama tonight, and that's a bad sign for a team already allowing a league-high 10 steals per game to opponents over the past 10 games. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be excellent on defense, averaging 2.0 steals since March 1.

Phoenix Suns -8.5 at LA Clippers (-112)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Based on how at least the start of last night's game went, this feels like a trap line, but the Clippers look to be essentially waving the white flag on the second night of a back-to-back, as Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Paul George have all been ruled out. Ivica Zubac and Russell Westbrook could also end up sitting. Meanwhile, this is still a very important game for Phoenix as it looks to avoid sliding back into 8th or 9th in the West. I know the Suns have become impossible to trust, but they should be able to win comfortably tonight.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
