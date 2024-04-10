Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, April 10

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Mikal Bridges over 24.5 points + rebounds + assists (-115) vs. Raptors

BetMGM, 4:06 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It's understandable if you've lost faith in Brooklyn and Bridges; I have too. But this matchup is as easy as they come. Over the past 10 games, Toronto is 2-10, giving up the most points per game, the most threes per game, the third-most rebounds per game and the third-most assists per game. Meanwhile, over Bridges' past 10, he's averaged 17/4/4 as the Nets have gone 5-5.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 1.5 steals (-130) vs. Spurs

BetMGM, 4:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Spurs don't have Victor Wembanyama tonight, and that's a bad sign for a team already allowing a league-high 10 steals per game to opponents over the past 10 games. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be excellent on defense, averaging 2.0 steals since March 1.

Phoenix Suns -8.5 at LA Clippers (-112)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Based on how at least the start of last night's game went, this feels like a trap line, but the Clippers look to be essentially waving the white flag on the second night of a back-to-back, as Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Paul George have all been ruled out. Ivica Zubac and Russell Westbrook could also end up sitting. Meanwhile, this is still a very important game for Phoenix as it looks to avoid sliding back into 8th or 9th in the West. I know the Suns have become impossible to trust, but they should be able to win comfortably tonight.