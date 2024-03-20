Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, March 20

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Domantas Sabonis 30+ points, 20+ rebounds and 10+ assists at Raptors (+5500)

PointsBet, 3:33 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is just your classic "bet $20 to win $1,100" wager we all target with immense success. Of course, this bet is a little preposterous, but it's not exactly out of Sabonis' reach. He has six 30+ point efforts, six 20+ rebound games and 26 performances with 10+ dimes this season. This would mark his first ever 30/20/10, though he did have a 32/19/9 as a member of the Pacers in 2021.

So, why tonight? The Raptors are horrible and have incentive to be since they owe a top-6 protected pick to the Spurs. But I'll get more specific. Over the past 10 days, the Raptors are allowing the most rebounds to opponents, plus the third-most assists to opponents. In terms of how they defend centers, Toronto is allowing the most rebounds and third-most points to centers over the past 30 days.

Paul George over 2.5 steals + blocks (-105) at Trail Blazers

BetMGM, 3:41 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Over their past 10 games, the Blazers are allowing the most steals and third-most blocks to opponents. I'm going to keep hammering opposing players' defensive props until that changes. In March, George is averaging 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Taylor Hendricks O6.5 rebounds at Oklahoma City (-122)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: The rookie has been in the starting lineup of late for Utah and that should again be the case tonight with Lauri Markkanen out and John Collins perhaps joining him in street clothes. Hendricks is averaging over 7.5 RPG since entering the starting five and has gone over this number in five of his last seven appearances. Obviously, there's some blowout potential here, but Hendricks could be one of the Jazz's only options up front, and of late he's tended to hover in the 28-32 minute range regardless of score. If the West-leading Thunder have a glaring weakness, it's their rebounding. On the year, OKC ranks 28th in total rebound percentage (48.0%).