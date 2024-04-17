Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday's Play-In Games

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Clint Capela over 12.5 points (-113) at Bulls

FanDuel, 1:34 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a pretty low bar for Capela to hit, especially in a win-or-go-home game with Atlanta's primary backup center, Onyeka Okongwu, unavailable. Capela is averaging 12.8 points when seeing 30+ minutes this season, and Chicago allowed the fourth-most points to pick-and-roll rollers during the regular season.

Trae Young over 2.5 threes (-150) at Bulls

FanDuel, 2:05 PM CT

Alex Barutha: After about a two-month absence, Young returned to play three tune-up games to end the regular season. His shot was on, as he made 2.0 threes on 46.2% in 26.7 minutes. He should play a full workload here against a Bulls team that has allowed the third-most opponent threes over the past 15 games, including the second-most to point guards over the past 30 days.

Coby White over 4.5 assists (-128) vs. Hawks

FanDuel, 2:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Hawks have allowed the seventh-most assists over the past 15 games, including the third-most to point guards over the past 30 days. White has consistently hovered around five assists per game on the season, but he managed 6.2 assists per game in February, so the upside is there in what should be a pace-up spot against Atlanta.

Hawks-Bulls O222.5 (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: While both teams have some attrition, I think we're getting a relatively low total considering both ranked in the bottom-10 in defensive rating over the final 15 games of the regular season. With Trae Young back in the fold, the Hawks – the No. 1 over team in the NBA this season – have more offensive upside, while Chicago's defense has slipped throughout the year. The Bulls were also a top-five over team during the regular season and have gradually picked up their pace, while Atlanta has been one of the fastest-paced teams in the NBA when Young is in the lineup.