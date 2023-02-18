This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

The 2023 NBA All-Star game is coming up. Although this is a unique NBA betting extravaganza, it will be one of the most popular betting markets of the week.

The NBA All-Star game is unique since it features two captains that select their teams ahead of the game on February 19. The captains of the game are LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The player pool will feature NBA All-Stars from both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

One of the best parts about the NBA All-Star events is that you can bet on them. Find out everything you need to know about betting on these NBA All-Star game markets at the best NBA sports betting apps in this guide.

How To Bet On The 2023 NBA All Star Game?

When it comes to betting on the NBA All-Star game, you will find that you can bet on more than the game itself. In addition to the game, you can also bet on the skill events during NBA All-Star Weekend like the three-point contest and the slam-dunk contest. You can find odds to all of these NBA betting markets at the most popular sports betting apps including BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, and DraftKings Sportsbook.

When it comes to the betting odds for the All-Star game itself, be mindful that they may not be released until the rosters are set just ahead of the game. You can be sure that all of the top bet types will be available when the time comes including traditional wagers like All-Star game moneyline bets, total bets, and point spread bets. You will also have NBA player props correlating with the All-Star game. Player props are some of the most popular betting markets across all of the major sports.

Where Can I Bet On The 2023 NBA All Star Game?

You can bet on the 2023 NBA All-Star game at all of the best NBA sportsbooks. The best part is that when new users register for a new account using the best sportsbook promo codes, you can also secure a generous welcome bonus in the process.

For example, when you sign up with a sportsbook, new users can get first bet offers and other welcome bonuses.

2023 NBA All Star Game Best Bets

The NBA All-Star game will feature all of the league's top stars including LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Kyrie Irving. This will be the 72nd All-Star game in the history of the NBA, but only the sixth in its current format with team captains drafting their roster.

One betting trend to take note of is that Team LeBron is 5-0 in the five years since the NBA All-Star game implemented this current format. This is one trend that is difficult to fade.

Once NBA All-Star game odds and lines drop, you can bet on Team LeBron's moneyline at various sportsbooks.