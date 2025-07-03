The Indiana Pacers had a tremendous season in 2024-25, reaching the NBA Finals and leading RotoWire.com to look back at the past 25 years of the franchise. It's worth wondering which players have stood the test of time in the Hoosier State, with current franchise cornerstone Tyrese Haliburton certainly among the club's "All Quarter-Century" team. Your source for NBA betting sites broke down Indiana's team for the period from 2000 to 2025, with five standouts making the cut.

Indiana Pacers Quarter Century Team Members

We assigned two guards, two forwards and a center, building a typical starting lineup rather than the five players with the best statistics regardless of position.

Tyrese Haliburton (2022 to Present)

The only current member of this year's NBA Finals team from Indiana to make our All Quarter Century team for Indiana was taken 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings out of Iowa State in 2020. Tyrese Haliburton, who came to Indiana in a deal that sent Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento, has been the Pacers' leader in win shares in each of the last three seasons, highlighted by this year's 10.4 win share total in 73 games. He also has made two All-Star Game appearances (2023 and 2024). Through 333 regular-season games in the league, Haliburton has amassed 37.6 win shares, to go with a Player Efficiency Rating of 20.6, 17.5 points and 8.8 assists per game. His status for the 2025-26 season is in question after Haliburton tore his right Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, which Indiana lost to Oklahoma City.

THE SHOT HEARD 'ROUND THE WORLD 🔊 Tyrese Haliburton's game-tying buzzer beater in G1 of the ECF was one for the ages! Listen to broadcasters from around the world reacting to one of this season's most clutch buckets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0lV3mXwli5 — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2025

Reggie Miller (2000 to 2005)

When it comes to Indiana Pacers basketball, it's hard to picture a better symbol than Reggie Miller, who played all of his 1,389 NBA contests as a member of the Eastern Conference club from 1987 to 2005. The Hall of Famer racked up 174.4 win shares in total during that run in Indianapolis, was taken 11th overall out of UCLA in 1987 before reaching five All-Star Games and three All-NBA teams during his run in the Hoosier State. None of Miller's All-Star seasons came in the 21st century (his final one was in 1999-2000) but his presence in the backcourt for Indiana even at the tail end of his career more than warrants a spot on Indiana's All-Quarter-Century team.

Paul George (2010 to 2017)

Many wonder what would have happened for Paul George were it not for a poorly timed run-in with a basket stanchion at the 2014 FIBA World Cup. But George still did enough to earn a spot on the Pacers' All Quarter Century team. The forward averaged 18.1 points per game and racked up 44.5 win shares in 448 games played with Indiana from 2010 through 2017. George, who was taken 10th overall out of Fresno State in 2010, has gone on to add 45 more WS across 458 games with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. But he'll always be remembered for his larger-than-life exploits in Indiana, where he shined as the franchise's cornerstone at the three position for the better part of a decade.

Jermaine O'Neal (2000 to 2008)

While some might remember Jermaine O'Neal for his part in "The Malice at the Palace," where players from the Pacers and Detroit Pistons duked it out with fans in 2004, the forward's exploits on the court were worth remembering too. O'Neal had six All-Star Game appearances, three All-NBA team honors and 66 win shares across 1,011 games in the league, where he played for seven teams. There's no denying that O'Neal was a star during his run in Indy from 2000 to 2008. He averaged 18.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in 514 games with the Pacers, earning him a spot in the paint on our Pacers All Quarter Century team.

Roy Hibbert (2008 to 2015)

The final man to make the Pacers' All Quarter Century team might elicit strong rebuttal from hoops fans in the state, as Roy Hibbert earned the fifth spot on our list. Hibbert's time in Indy was somewhat short (533 games across seven seasons) but he made up for it with his defensive acumen in the paint, averaging 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game with the Pacers. All told, the 17th pick out of Georgetown in the 2008 NBA Draft played the best basketball of his professional career in Indiana before spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets and Denver Nuggets to end his career. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year finalist and 2011-12 NBA All-Star did enough to earn the fifth spot among our top Pacers players of the past 25 years.

Check out our reviews of sports betting apps and more NBA insight at RotoWire.com all year round.