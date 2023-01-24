Jayson Tatum MVP Odds: Can The Boston Celtics Star Win MVP?

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

As we head into the final few months of the NBA regular season, the playoff picture is becoming clearer. It is also clear that the Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the league and have a real chance at winning it all. Much of their success is thanks to their star player Jayson Tatum.

This is been the best season of Tatum's young career so far, and he is earning the recognition he is receiving. Has he done enough to earn some hardware? Below, we will take a look at the current Jayson Tatum MVP odds and analyze if the Boston Celtics star can win MVP this season.

Jayson Tatum MVP Odds Update

The Boston Celtics have been the league's most successful team so far this season, and a very large portion of their success should be credited to Tatum, who is solidifying himself among the top players in the NBA. It has been the best season of his career, and the Jayson Tatum MVP odds have been rewarded by him ranking third in the odds race.

The most recent NBA MVP odds give Jayson Tatum +700 odds to win the NBA MVP. This means a $100 wager on Tatum's MVP odds would return $700.

Tatum is the top-ranking player from the Eastern Conference in the NBA MVP odds. However, Nikola Jokic (-110) and Luka Doncic (+430) are viewed as far ahead of him in the MVP race.

Bet On Jayson Tatum NBA MVP Odds - Can He Win?

If you believe Jayson Tatum will continue to play at a top level for the rest of the season, then it may be the perfect time for you to best on Tatum's odds to win NBA MVP. Just over halfway through the NBA regular season, the NBA MVP odds still have the ability to change in massive ways, which means Tatum may have too much value to pass up.

While we don't want to risk injury to anyone, we also have to be realistic. It's possible that Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic suffer an injury before the end of the season and cause them to miss time. There are enough games remaining where no individual player has put in enough work to lock up the award. In other words, while Jokic looks to be head and shoulders above the rest, if he were to miss 20 games, that would no longer be the case.

If this were to happen, the Jayson Tatum MVP odds would improve greatly, shrinking the value. That is why a best on Tatum's odds to win NBA MVP could be a bet made in January that pays off massively in a few months.