NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NBA Best Bet Today - NBA Pick for Friday, Dec. 23

NBA Best Bet Today - NBA Pick for Friday, Dec. 23

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
December 23, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Deandre Ayton over 19.5 points (-112) vs. Grizzlies

FanDuel, 5:34 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Suns have a significant injury report, as both Devin Booker and Cameron Payne are sidelined in addition to Cam Johnson's extended absence. That's led to Phoenix relying more on Deandre Ayton. Ayton sees a 9.4% usage increase with that trio off the floor, taking 19.8 shots per 36 minutes. It's not an easy matchup for Ayton, but I think he can reach 20 points on pure volume.

Sign up with the FanDuel promo code link and get a welcome offer worth up to $2,500 for the holidays.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire - Adds for the Holiday Weekend (Week 11)
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire - Adds for the Holiday Weekend (Week 11)
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts - Five Gifts that Keep on Giving
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts - Five Gifts that Keep on Giving
NBA Fantasy - Christmas Day Slate Preview 2022-23
NBA Fantasy - Christmas Day Slate Preview 2022-23
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 23
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 23
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 23
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 23
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 23
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 23