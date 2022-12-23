NBA Best Bet Today - NBA Pick for Friday, Dec. 23

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Deandre Ayton over 19.5 points (-112) vs. Grizzlies

FanDuel, 5:34 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Suns have a significant injury report, as both Devin Booker and Cameron Payne are sidelined in addition to Cam Johnson's extended absence. That's led to Phoenix relying more on Deandre Ayton. Ayton sees a 9.4% usage increase with that trio off the floor, taking 19.8 shots per 36 minutes. It's not an easy matchup for Ayton, but I think he can reach 20 points on pure volume.

