NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Friday, Nov. 25

NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Friday, Nov. 25

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
November 25, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Pelicans (+2.5) at Grizzlies

PointsBet, 3:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Pelicans missing CJ McCollum isn't ideal, but New Orleans is one of the deepest teams in the NBA and actually has the best net rating in the NBA when excluding garbage time (+7.6). Memphis is at +0.9. Memphis isn't exactly healthy either, still missing Desmond Bane. John Konchar and Steven Adams are questionable, while Santi Aldama is out.

Sports bettors who sign up now with the PointsBet promo code link can get up to $800 in second-chance bets. If you are in an area that offers PointsBet, you are able to get this promotion that offers four $200 second-chance bets, for $800 in total bonuses.

Atlanta Hawks -8.0 at Houston Rockets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:45pm CT

Nick Whalen: It's still early, but the Rockets have pretty clearly established themselves as the worst team in the NBA. The Kevin Porter-Jalen Green backcourt is not a winning combination, and No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith is taking a while to find his bearings. Meanwhile, the Hawks are 11-7 and coming off a home win over the red-hot Sacramento Kings. Virtually all of their losses have come to quality opponents, while they've taken care of business against the bottom feeders. With Houston banged up and entering this game with the NBA's 28th-ranked defense, give me Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to outplay Porter and Green en route to a convincing victory.

DraftKings Sportsbook users who register today using the DraftKings promo code in the link below will get a chance to win $150 on the first $5 moneyline bet placed. This is essentially a 40/1 odds boost, and is one of the best sports betting promos available.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after spending several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire - Options for an Injury-Riddled Week 7
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire - Options for an Injury-Riddled Week 7
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire - Add These Stat Stuffers
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire - Add These Stat Stuffers
Fantasy Basketball - Thanksgiving Weekend Waiver Wire Adds
Fantasy Basketball - Thanksgiving Weekend Waiver Wire Adds
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 25
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 25
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 25
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 25
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Friday, November 25
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Friday, November 25