NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Friday, Nov. 25

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Pelicans (+2.5) at Grizzlies

PointsBet, 3:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Pelicans missing CJ McCollum isn't ideal, but New Orleans is one of the deepest teams in the NBA and actually has the best net rating in the NBA when excluding garbage time (+7.6). Memphis is at +0.9. Memphis isn't exactly healthy either, still missing Desmond Bane. John Konchar and Steven Adams are questionable, while Santi Aldama is out.

Atlanta Hawks -8.0 at Houston Rockets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:45pm CT

Nick Whalen: It's still early, but the Rockets have pretty clearly established themselves as the worst team in the NBA. The Kevin Porter-Jalen Green backcourt is not a winning combination, and No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith is taking a while to find his bearings. Meanwhile, the Hawks are 11-7 and coming off a home win over the red-hot Sacramento Kings. Virtually all of their losses have come to quality opponents, while they've taken care of business against the bottom feeders. With Houston banged up and entering this game with the NBA's 28th-ranked defense, give me Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to outplay Porter and Green en route to a convincing victory.

