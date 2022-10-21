NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Friday, Oct. 21

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Zion Williamson over 24.5 points (-125) at Charlotte

DraftKings, 2:58 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Zion cruised easily to 25 points in 30 minutes against the Nets in the opener. The Hornets are much worse and don't have anyone to guard him. Are we sure anyone can really guard Zion? Give me Zion to score 25 points against a bad team any day of the week.

Golden State Warriors -4.5 vs. Denver Nuggets (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:12 PM CT

Jason Shebilske: This line is a bit confusing to me. I think the Nuggets are a better team than they showed Wednesday against the rebuilding Jazz, but it's tough to expect them to bounce back against one of the most talented teams in the NBA. Even though Golden State continues to manage the playing time of its starters, I expect the Warriors' complete roster to find success and cover the spread against Denver.

New Orleans Pelicans -6.5 at Charlotte Hornets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:00PM CT

Nick Whalen: New Orleans looked like the vastly superior team against Brooklyn in their opener, winning virtually every statistical battle – particularly on the glass. This is a deep team with a strong starting five that should match up well against a Hornets team that's still without LaMelo Ball. To be fair to Charlotte, it's coming off of a blowout win over the Spurs, but the Pelicans will be a much more physical, difficult test.