NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Monday, December 26

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
December 26, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

CJ McCollum over 33.5 points + assists (-111) vs. Pacers

FanDuel, 3:43 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With the Pelicans still down Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson -- plus Herb Jones out and a few others questionable -- I believe New Orleans will continue to lean heavily on McCollum. The veteran has turned things around lately through both added volume and increased efficiency. Over the past five games, he's averaging 28.6 points and 8.2 assists.

Myles Turner O8.5 rebounds

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11am CT

Nick Whalen: With so many injuries and questionable designations, I don't love most of the spreads and totals on Monday's slate. As such, we'll pivot to the player props at the DK Sportsbook. We're taking a bit of a risk on a big man who's a below-average rebounder for his size, but I like the value here at plus money. Turner has gone over this number in three of his last six, and the Pelicans are dealing with a number of key injuries. Zion Williamson is not on track to play, while Larry Nance could also end up sitting out. Williamson's absence, in particular, should play to Turner's benefit.

Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
