NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Thursday, Nov. 10

NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Thursday, Nov. 10

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Michael Gillow
Nick Whalen 
November 10, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Hawks moneyline (-108) vs. 76ers

FanDuel, 4:07 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Joel Embiid is back and dominated the Suns in his last outing, but I think the combination of Clint Capela and Okyeka Okongwu is better suited defensively against Embiid than Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo. Plus, I trust Dejounte Murray to hound Tyrese Maxey all night. Philly has a two-day rest advantage, so that's not ideal, but it helps that Atlanta remains at home on the second night of the back-to-back.

Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards U208.5 points

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11am CT

Nick Whalen: Dallas is the better team here – especially with no Bradley Beal – but the Mavs come in on the second night of a back-to-back after struggling in Orlando on Wednesday. Chances are, Luka Doncic will bounce back from his first sub-30-point game of the year, but I still like the under on what's a fairly friendly number. I don't trust the Wizards to do their part sans Beal, and Dallas – which will be without Christian Wood -- plays at the NBA's slowest pace.

2-leg parlay: Pelicans moneyline vs. Trail Blazers and Wizards +4.5 vs. Mavericks (+143)

Caesar's, 2:15pm CT

Michael Gillow: This parlay is based on my favorite NBA phenomenon: road back-to-backs. The Trail Blazers played in Charlotte last night and have to travel to New Orleans to play a mostly-healthy Pelicans team without Damian Lillard. Meanwhile, the Mavericks lost by seven last night in Orlando and have to travel to Washington D.C.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Michael Gillow
Michael Gillow
Michael Gillow is a sports writer intern for the NBA at RotoWire. When not at the office, he's probably watching whatever sport is in season.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company (counting his days as an intern at the University of Wisconsin), Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after spending several years as the Head of Basketball Content. In addition to co-hosting RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts, Nick also hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 13
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, November 13
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 13
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 13
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 13
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 13
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 12
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 12
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, November 12th
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, November 12th
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 12
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 12