NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Thursday, Nov. 3

Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
November 3, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Nikola Jokic over 13.5 rebounds (+106)

FanDuel, 3:10 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I don't love how high this number is, but at least you're getting plus odds. The Thunder are awful on the defensive glass, allowing the second-most defensive boards in the NBA (38.3 per game). The two teams already played this year, and Jokic secured 16 rebounds in 39 minutes.

Same-game parlay: Michael Porter Jr OVER 2.5 made threes + Nuggets Moneyline vs. Thunder (+115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11AM CT

Nick Whalen: Porter has been running hot to begin the season, shooting just a hair under 50 percent from three over his first six games. He's hit 3, 4, 4, 5, and 5 threes in his last five and should be in a great spot to continue that run against the Thunder. I'm not sure I have enough faith in Denver to cover the 6.5-point spread, but I like the Nuggets on the moneyline to push this into plus-money territory. Over the last four years, the Nuggets are 14-3 straight up against OKC when Nikola Jokic plays.

UNDER on Paolo Banchero scoring 20.5 points (-113)

FanDuel, 11:24 AM CT

Ken Crites: The Magic are a mess.  And with Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz out, tonight's lineup lacks a true point guard. That means Orlando will struggle to run effective plays for Banchero. Granted, the Warriors are playing poor defense this year.  But they are smart enough to know that Banchero is the only Orlando player they need to stop. The Magic rank second to last in points per game, with only 105.9 per contest.

