NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 13

Written by 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
December 13, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

New Orleans Pelicans -2.0 at Utah Jazz

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00am CT

Nick Whalen: The Jazz are at home and have a slight rest advantage, but this is still al line that feels like it could tick a few points higher in favor of the Pels. New Orleans is, quite simply, a better team than Utah – even with Brandon Ingram still sidelined. CJ McCollum is back up to speed, Zion Williamson is playing the best basketball of his NBA career, and the Pels suddenly have a deep stable of reliable role players. After a hot start, Utah has sunk to a bottom-five defense in the NBA, so I'd also look into the O232.5 points, as well as CJ McCollum O19.5 points.

Anthony Davis O27.5 points vs. Boston

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00am CT

Nick Whalen: Boston has dropped two straight to the Warriors and Clippers, but I actually like the Celtics to bounce back and win this game on the second half of a back-to-back. However, with Al Horford out and Robert Williams presumably still sidelined, they don't have a good matchup for Davis, who's been a terror when healthy this season.

UNDER on Kelly Olynyk scoring 13.5 points (-115)

 PointsBet, 2:10 EST

Ken Crites: Over his past 10 games, The Clynyk has averaged 14.2 points per contest. Three of those past games were without Lauri Markkanen.  But Markkanen returns tonight versus the Pelicans, who sport bully big men Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas.  New Orleans also ranks third in the West in points allowed per game (110.6).  I think between Utah working hard to reincorporate Markkanen and the Pelicans' bruisers, tonight could be rough for the Canadian first-round pick (Boston, 13th pick on 2013).

