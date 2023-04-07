NBA Best Bets Today - Free NBA Picks for Friday, April 7

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Luka Doncic over 34.5 points (-120) vs. Bulls

DraftKings, 3:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It's hard to know exactly what to make of Doncic playing while Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway, Josh Green, Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood sit out. I feel like Doncic is playing this game out of spite and will be doing everything he can to give the home crowd a show, and I wouldn't be surprised if he scores a career high (which would be 61). The Bulls are locked into the No. 10 seed and sitting LaVine, DeRozan and (probably?) Vucevic.

Welcome to the ultimate guide on the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code for legal online sports betting in the Bay State!





Kevin Porter over 1.5 steals (+110) at Charlotte

DraftKings, 11:52 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Charlotte is running out a skeleton crew and has given up the third-most turnovers over the past month -- many of which end up in the hands of opposing point guards. Point guards facing the Hornets have secured the third-most steals over the past month of any position against any team. Porter has at least one steal in 12 of his past 14 appearances, averaging 1.8 swipes during this stretch.

Killian Hayes over 1.5 steals (-120) at Indiana

DraftKings, 11:54 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Much like Charlotte, Indiana is struggling with turnovers, giving away the second-most possessions over the past month. Hayes, surprisingly, has just two total steals over the past five games, but this is the perfect get-right spot for him. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging exactly 1.5 steals.



Clint Capela over 10.5 rebounds (-124) vs. 76ers

FanDuel, 3:02 PM CT

Ken Crites: The Sixers, who have nothing to play for, are wisely resting Joel Embiid. Atlanta, on the other hand, need to stay in the 8th spot ahead of Toronto to avoid having to play two Play-In games. That means Clint Capela, who's averaged 11.1 boards a game this season, should see big minutes. And those minutes will be versus 33-year-old reserve Dewayne Dedmon. A relatively high O/U of 236 points means a fast pace of play, meaning lots of shots and lots of boards. Finally, this game is in Atlanta, where Capela averages an improved 11.9 boards per game. I'm in a bit of slump, so feel free to fade.

Discover the ultimate FanDuel Massachusetts promo code advantage as FanDuel challenges its primary competitor, DraftKings, in the Massachusetts sports betting arena. New bettors can now experience an incredibly enticing offer: simply place a minimal-risk bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets to enhance your betting journey. The best part? No need to search any further – there's no specific FanDuel Massachusetts promo code required to unlock this extraordinary deal.