NBA Best Bets Today - Free NBA Picks for Friday, January 27

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Ja Morant over 3.5 turnovers (-139) at Minnesota

BetMGM, 3:05 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm on a bit of a slide lately, so I'm going off the beaten path. Morant faces the Timberwolves, who have the highest opponent turnover percentage (17.6%) over the past month. While the point guard is averaging just 2.9 turnovers in January, he has 11 combined turnovers in two prior games against Minnesota this season.

Milwaukee Bucks -8.0 at Indiana Pacers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: This number is a bit higher than I'd like, but it could also inflate if Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard and/or Aaron Nesmith are ruled out (all are currently questionable). The Pacers are just 1-8 ATS over their last nine games, and they'll still be down Tyrese Haliburton. Meanwhile, the Bucks finally have their Big Three healthy, and all three should play tonight.

Anthony Edwards O27.5 Points vs. Grizzlies

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Edwards has gone over this number in three straight games and is averaging 29.8 points per game over his last eight. We're looking at somewhat of a thin margin, but keep in mind that Edwards also went over this number in each of his previous two meetings with the Grizzlies. Memphis is No. 1 in the league in pace over the last 10 games, while Minnesota ranks eighth, so there should be plenty of points on the board.

