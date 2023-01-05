NBA Best Bets Today - Free NBA Picks for Thursday, Jan. 5

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Dillon Brooks over 18.5 points (-105) at Orlando

FanDuel, 2:46 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke sidelined, more shot attempts should funnel to Brooks, who loves to launch. With Bane and Clarke off the floor, Brooks sees a +6.6% usage boost, averaging 25.1 points on 21.4 shots per 36 minutes.

Denver Nuggets -5.0 vs. LA Clippers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:30am CT

Nick Whalen: The Nuggets have been running hot of late behind Nikola Jokic, and they enter this game at near-full-strength, while the Clippers may end up being without Paul George. I would hop on this number early with the expectation that it could rise a point or two in the event George is ruled out.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets U230.5

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:30am CT

Nick Whalen: Houston enters this game on the second leg of a back-to-back, which certainly won't help a struggling offense that ranks dead last in the NBA over the last 10 games. The Rockets are 4-1 to the Under on the second half of B2Bs this season, and they're playing at a bottom-10 pace over the last 10 games. If the Utah side concerns you at all, I'd perhaps look into the Rockets' team total, as well.

Ja Morant over 27.5 points (-115) at Orlando

Caesars Sportsbook, 12:00 p.m. EST

Michael Gillow: Morant has scored at least 28 points in four of his last six games. The Grizzlies and Magic are both coming off back-to-backs, so they will likely rely on their star players to carry the load on offense. Orlando also ranks 24th in defensive rating.

