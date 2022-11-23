NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today - Free NBA Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 23

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Michael Gillow
November 23, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Hornets moneyline (-175) vs. 76ers

BetMGM, 3:43 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The 76ers are coming off a literal and moral victory over the Nets in Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia. But, I think the adrenaline will wear off on the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday, and it'll become clear exactly how shorthanded the Sixers are. The Hornets remain without LaMelo Ball, but Gordon Hayward being back is huge, and they have a two-day rest advantage at home over the 76ers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O28.5 points vs. Nuggets

PointsBet, 3:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Gilgeous-Alexander's ascension from borderline-star to borderline-superstar continues to roll along. He's been among the most consistent players in the league thus far, despite playing alongside a different supporting cast seemingly every night. SGA has gone over this number 11 times in 16 appearances, including in four of his last five games. Denver is getting healthier, but the Nuggets remain a bottom-five defense in the NBA. Thus far, Denver is allowing opponents to shoot a preposterous 49.1 percent from the field.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 29.5 points (-108)

Caesar's, 2:20 PM ET
Michael Gillow: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored over 30 points in 11 of 16 games he's played this season, including four of his last five. The Nuggets rank 24th in defensive rating and could be shorthanded, with Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. all questionable to play. Gilgeous-Alexander should be able to take advantage of a disjointed Nuggets team and continue his scoring proficiency.

Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Michael Gillow is a breaking news writer for the NBA, WNBA, college basketball and college football for RotoWire. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in journalism. He loves everything about sports and is an avid sports-bettor.
