NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Game 5 of NBA Finals

This article is part of our 30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts series.

Best Bets

Jamal Murray to lead game in assists (+170)

DraftKings, 1:14 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm going back to the well on this, as I had the same bet at +260 ahead of Game 4, where Murray had 12 assists -- Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry being tied at seven a piece for the No. 2 spot. Murray is leading the series in potential assists, and that trend has remained steady over the past two games specifically, with 17.0 potential dimes per game compared to Nikola Jokic's 12.5, Lowry's 12.0 and Butler's 11.0.

Kyle Lowry over 1.5 turnovers (-110)

DraftKings, 1:25 PM CT

Alex Barutha: While the Heat are a generally disciplined team, Lowry can be loose with the basketball. He's averaging 2.0 turnovers in the series, but it's on a potent 20.5 TOV% -- a mark that would have been third-highest in the NBA during the regular season. Coach Erik Spoelstra has leaned on Lowry more in each of the past two games, playing the point guard 29 and 33 minutes, so there should be ample opportunity for Lowry to be out there throwing the ball around the gym. He's also averaged 2.1 turnovers on the road compared to 1.4 at home during the postseason.