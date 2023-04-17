NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, April 17

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

P.J. Tucker 2+ made threes (+480) and Tucker over 8.5 points + rebounds (-128) vs. Nets

DraftKings for threes, FanDuel for points + rebounds - 11:50 AM CT

Alex Barutha: I know -- everyone is running to their local sportsbooks with fists full of dollars trying to slam PJ Tucker overs. In Game 1, Tucker scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds. He went 2-for-5 from three, and by my count, three of those were absolutely wide open. With the Nets doubling Embiid, Tucker should continue seeing open looks in the corner. If you want less risk, the standard over is 0.5 at -145. As far as the rebounds go, five of them were offensive, and Tucker should continue sprinting in to clean the glass when he's not the one firing away off of Embiid passes.

Tobias Harris over 13.5 points (-125) vs. Nets

DraftKings, 11:40 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Harris was really aggressive in Game 1. He had two dunks and got plenty of open looks off of Embiid double-teams, including two completely wide-open threes. He finished with 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 3-for-3 from distance. This is a really low bar for him to clear, even if you don't expect him to shoot quite as efficiently.

Mikal Bridges over 26.5 points (-115) at Philadelphia

DraftKings, 10:42 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Bridges completely bailed out the Nets on too many possessions to count, firing away on mid-range jumpers that were relatively uncontested by the 76ers' drop coverage. Philly dominated Game 1, so I don't expect the defense to change. Bridges scoring a third of Brooklyn's points in this series isn't crazy, as there are just so few other trustworthy playmakers who can create shots for themselves or others.

Trey Lyles over 7.5 points +100 vs. Warriors

PointsBet, 2:03 PM CT

Alex Barutha: By my count, Lyles got two wide-open threes and two open layups in his 18 minutes on the floor in Game 1, finishing with 16 points on 6-of-8 FG and 4-of-6 3Pt. Keegan Murray played just 16 minutes -- this might not be the series for the rookie. Ultimately, I think Lyles is the least of the Warriors' concerns and may continue to get open looks since he draws little attention.

Klay Thompson under 22.5 points (-111) at Sacramento

FanDuel, 2:04 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Anyone who has ever taken a Klay under is nervous about it, but I thought the Kings did a relatively good job on him in Game 1, as he needed 19 shots to get 21 points, and almost all of his looks were contested. Watching the tape back, I only counted two wide-open looks for him, not that Klay needs to be wide-open to make shots.

Tyrese Maxey O22.5 PTS+REB (-110) vs. Nets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Maxey came up short of this number in Game 1, but it was his first appearance in nearly two weeks after he sat out the final three games of the regular season. Maxey also attempted only eight shots Saturday, tying his season low in that department. Over his final 20 games of the regular season, Maxey averaged 22.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while going over 22.5 PTS+REB 15 times. With what could be a heavier workload if the Nets are able to keep Game 2 more competitive, I like Maxey's chance to flirt with the Over here on points alone.

Mikal Bridges OVER 2.5 made threes (+118) and Cam Johnson OVER 2.5 made threes (+126) at Philadelphia

FanDuel Sportsbook 11:30 a.m.

Kirien Sprecher: The Nets shot 44.8 percent from deep (13-29) in Game 1 and still lost by 20, so I expect Philadelphia is content protecting the paint and limiting easy buckets while living with the damage Brooklyn can do from behind the arc. Bridges made at least three triples in 27 regular-season contests, including a Feb. 11 loss to the 76ers, and was 2-for-4 on Saturday. Johnson made at least three triples in 15 regular-season contests, including a season-high seven twice, and was 4-for-6 in Game 1.

James Harden UNDER 36.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-111) and Joel Embiid OVER 46.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-122) vs. Nets

FanDuel Sportsbook 11:30 a.m.

Kirien Sprecher: Harden posted 23 points (7-13 3Pt), 13 assists and four rebounds in Game 1 while recording game highs in minutes (36) and shot attempts (21). I don't think the lefty point guard will shoot as well from deep in Game 2, so it'll be difficult to replicate his production from Saturday. Embiid wasn't all that aggressive during the series-opening win, taking just one more shot than Tobias Harris while tying his season low with five rebounds. If Brooklyn can keep this one relatively close, I expect Embiid will have better production in all three major categories during an MVP-caliber performance.