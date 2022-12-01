NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, December 1

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Detroit Pistons to cover (+8) vs. Mavericks

PointsBet, 4:44 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Dallas is terrible on the road, going 1-7 straight up and posting a spread differential of -6.4 points during away games. Detroit isn't good by any means -- 3-7 at home with a -3.0 spread differential -- but having Jaden Ivey and Bojan Bogdanovic back is a significant boost. Isaiah Stewart is back as well.

Isaiah Stewart O10.5 points vs. Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3PM CT

Nick Whalen: Our options are limited tonight with just one game on the slate, so I'll go with somewhat of a deep cut and take Stewart to get to at least 11 points in what could end up being a lopsided game. In his return from injury Tuesday against the Knicks, Stewart posted 19 points on 13 shots, including five three-pointers. That's not going to happen again, but Stewart has gone over this number in 11 of 16 games this season.

