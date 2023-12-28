NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, December 28

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Bam Adebayo Over 10.5 Rebounds (-110) at Golden State Warriors

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Heat will be shorthanded once again to begin their West Coast road trip, and Adebayo has stepped up in recent matchups, especially on the boards. He's coming off back-to-back appearances with at least 11 rebounds, which came against the Hawks and a 76ers squad playing without Joel Embiid. The Warriors have gotten bursts of production on the boards from Kevon Looney, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski, but I don't think that Adebayo should have too much trouble reaching 11 rebounds again Thursday.