NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, December 28

Written by 
Jason Shebilske 
December 28, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Bam Adebayo Over 10.5 Rebounds (-110) at Golden State Warriors

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Heat will be shorthanded once again to begin their West Coast road trip, and Adebayo has stepped up in recent matchups, especially on the boards. He's coming off back-to-back appearances with at least 11 rebounds, which came against the Hawks and a 76ers squad playing without Joel Embiid. The Warriors have gotten bursts of production on the boards from Kevon Looney, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski, but I don't think that Adebayo should have too much trouble reaching 11 rebounds again Thursday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019 as his first position covering fantasy sports. In addition to RotoWire, he writes for Sports Broadcast Journal.
