NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for Thursday, February 1

Best Bets

I'm taking the OVER on Josh Hart posting 19.5 points+rebounds

(DraftKings, -120, 4:15pm ET)

Ken Crites: The Pacers give up 122.9 points per game, third worst in the Association. Julius Randle (shoulder) and his 24.0 points and 9.2 boards per game are still out. Over the past two games with Randle out, Hart has started and averaged nine points and 11 rebounds. He played 39 and 43 minutes in those game – Coach Thibs does NOT believe in rest. Indiana's frenetic pace makes for lots of possessions. Hart will get some easy tip-ins on offensive boards. But hey, I'm a modest 23-21 on the season, so feel free to fade!

I'm taking the OVER on Aaron Nesmith posting 19.5 points+rebounds

(FanDuel, -104, 4:30pm ET)

Ken Crites: Nesmith is on a heater. With the acquisition of Pascal Siakam, Nesmith is now starting at his natural small forward position and is blossoming. His recent play is why Danny Ainge drafted him in the first round four years ago for the Celtics. Over his last five games, the Vanderbilt product has averaged 18.6 points and 8.4 boards per contest. Hello! The Knicks will be focused on Haliburton and Spicy P. Nesmith will drain a few easy catch-and-shoot triples and work his usual rebounding hustle, crashing the boards from the corners.