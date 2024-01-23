NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for Tuesday, January 23

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Kawhi Leonard over 1.5 steals (+106) vs. Lakers

FanDuel, 5:27 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Lakers have the third-highest turnover rate in January, and they figure to be even sloppier with LeBron James sidelined. Leonard has zero steals over his past two games, but that doesn't bother me. He's averaging 1.6 swipes on the year and 2.1 over his 14 appearances before this recent pair. It's also a pace-up spot for the Clippers, as they rank 26th in pace compared to the Lakers' 6th.

Jalen Brunson over 27.5 points (-120) at Nets

FanDuel, 5:30 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This feels like a high bar for Brunson, but he's scored 30+ in four straight appearances and is averaging 30.5 PPG across his past eight. It's a soft matchup against Brooklyn, with the Nets 2-7 in January. Notably, Isaiah Hartenstein is missing this game, and there are some encouraging numbers for Brunson with Hartenstein off the floor (and OG Anunoby on the floor). In that scenario, Brunson has played 45 total minutes and is averaging a point per minute, racking up a 38% usage rate.

Simone Fontecchio over 1.5 threes (-140) at Pelicans

PointsBet, 5:33 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Betting on Fontecchio feels like something that should only be available to you via a man in a trenchcoat writing stuff down in a pocketbook. He sternly commits your face to memory, just in case you weren't able to come up with the money. He knows you're good for it, though. He keeps repeating it. He's wearing a gold pinky ring and chewing on an unlit cigar. You explain to him that Fontecchio is in a great spot tonight. You tell the man that the Pelicans have allowed the third-most corner three-point attempts this month, and that Fontecchio takes 29% of his total shot attempts from the corner. You explain that Fontecchio has hit at least one three in 16 of the past 17 games (40% 3P) and that he's hit multiple threes in four of the past five games. When he leaves, you go to the payphone outside and call home, just to hear your wife's voice. A man's game charges a man's price.