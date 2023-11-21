NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, November 21

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Clint Capela over 10.5 points + Hawks to cover -3.5 points vs. Pacers (+236)

DraftKings, 4:23 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Pacers allow the most points per game to opposing centers, and this game has a staggering 252.5 over/under -- both things in massive favor to Capela. Atlanta also has a two-day rest advantage over the Pacers, and given I think they're the better team and at home, I'm happy taking them to cover a relatively small spread.

Suns 1Q moneyline + game moneyline vs. Trail Blazers (-180)

DraftKings, 4:30 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Longtime readers of the column know I don't like taking double-digit favorites on the spread for fear of the backdoor cover. Well, enter the 1Q + game moneyline bet. What I like about this particular game is that Portland, in addition to being terrible, is playing their 6th game in 10 days, and they're on the road. Something else I like in this game is Jusuf Nurkic 11+ points, 10+ rebounds and 2+ blocks at +700. Portland allows the second-most PPG, second-most BLKs and third-most RPG to opposing centers. The concern is a possible blowout limiting Nurkic's minutes, making it hard for me to fully endorse it.

Jazz +7.5 at Lakers (-110)

FanDuel, 4:40 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Admittedly, this play is a slight shot in the dark due to LeBron being questionable. But the process is in regards to an absurd rest differential. Somehow, the schedule-makers have set the Lakers up with their 10th game in 18 days. They haven't had two days off since Nov. 1-4. It's the Lakers' fifth game in a week, and the Jazz have played five games in the past 12 days. Braver souls than me should consider Utah to win the 3Q + the game at +436, banking on the Lakers completely running out of juice after halftime.

Dejounte Murray O24.5 PTS+REB vs. Indiana Pacers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Murray is coming off of a pair of down games against the Knicks and Sixers, but the matchup could not be better for a bounceback. The total in this game is an astounding 252.0, thanks in large part to Indiana's fast-paced style and 26th-ranked defense. Prior to the Sixers and Knicks matchups, Murray had gone over this number in six of his previous seven games.

Darius Garland over 29.5 Points + Assists at Philly (-105)

DraftKings, 11:30am EST

Ken Crites: I'm trying hard not to overthink this. Donovan Mitchell is out, again. In Monday's win over the Nuggets without Mitchell, Garland posted 26 points and six dimes. Philly's defense ranks a middling 16th in points allowed per game. New starter Dean Wade just doesn't command much usage for the Cavs. I'm hoping Garland and Tyrese Maxey get into a shootout.