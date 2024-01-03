NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, January 3

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Trae Young under 28.5 points (-122) vs. Thunder

FanDuel, 4:14 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Thunder are on the second night of a back-to-back, and the Hawks have two days rest, but the matchup doesn't line up well for Young. He had a fantastic December, averaging 30.4 points and 12.2 assists per game. However, the Thunder allow the third-fewest points per game to pick-and-roll ballhandlers, and Young leads the NBA with 13.3 PPG as a PnR ballhandler. That's a massive chunk of his scoring. He'll probably get others involved, but I anticipate his scoring getting cut off.

Alperen Sengun under 24.5 points (-120) vs. Nets

PointsBet, 4:19 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It's tough to take an under on Sengun when he's averaging 27.8 PPG over his past six games, with two 30-point performances. But despite the Nets being a fairly average team, they're the best at limiting opposing pick-and-rollers from scoring, largely due to Nic Claxton's interior presence. Sengun scores 32% of his points as a roll man, so I won't be shocked at a muted performance.

Jalen Brunson under 25.5 points (-110) vs. Bulls

FanDuel, 4:23 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Chicago, mainly due to Alex Caruso, is the best team in the NBA at preventing pick-and-roll ballhandlers from scoring. That's a problem for Brunson, who scores 11.6 PPG in that action. Plus, he might focus on trying to get new teammate OG Anunoby involved on offense.

Thunder -1.0 at Hawks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: OKC is playing on the second night of a home/road back-to-back, which is a brutal travel spot, but the Thunder are 3-0 ATS on the second leg of B2Bs already this season and 5-0 ATS when they're at a rest disadvantage. The Hawks are also an NBA-worst 1-12 ATS at home this season.

OG Anunoby over 19.5 points + rebounds (-135) vs. Bulls

DraftKings, 3:50pm ET

Ken Crites: How many times have we said that Coach Thibodeau "loves to play his guys" – as in, he makes his starters play crazy minutes? Well, Anunoby is Thib's "new guy". And while the former Raptor was playing 33.4 minutes a game this year with Toronto, that number could go up with New York. The forward played 35 minutes in his Knick debut, and would have played more had he not fouled out. The Bulls are without Nikola Vucevic, Torrey Craig and probably Patrick Williams, meaning Anunoby could face some weak Chicago reserves. Anunoby has averaged 18.5 points and 4.5 boards over his last four games. The K-Train is 15-10 this season, and probably due for some regression – feel free to fade.