NBA Best Bets - Today's NBA Picks for Monday, January 2

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and useful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Donovan Mitchell O5.5 assists vs. Chicago

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: Overall, Mitchell's assists numbers are down this season playing alongside Darius Garland, but with Garland unlikely to play Monday, Mitchell should assume lead playmaking duties on top of being the Cavs' best scoring threat. He's gone over this number in four of six games without Garland in the lineup this season, including Saturday night against the Bulls in Chicago. Per 100 possessions, the Bulls' surrender the sixth-most assists in the NBA, and they rank 29th in opponents' three-point percentage (37.5% 3PT), ahead of only San Antonio.

The FanDuel Ohio promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets.

Donte DiVincenzo over 16.5 points + assists (-125) vs. Hawks

DraftKings, 4:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I think the Hawks will focus on stopping Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, assigning Dejounte Murray and De'Andre Hunter (if available) to them. That means Trae Young, one of the league's worst defenders, should primarily be on DiVincenzo. I expect him to take advantage. Since joining the starting five with Stephen Curry out, DiVincenzo is averaging 12.0 points and 4.4 assists.

The DraftKings Ohio promo code offer grants new players $200 instantly when you bet $5.