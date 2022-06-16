NBA Best Bets Tonight: Free Expert NBA Picks for Game 6 of Warriors vs. Celtics

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Celtics 1st Quarter Moneyline (-160)

PointsBet, 3:10 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Boston has won the first quarter in both their home games during the Finals, and I expect them to come out hot at home to start the game. And while I anticipate Boston winning this game, I have much more confidence in just taking the first quarter, and I'd entertain the first half line (-200) as well.

Andrew Wiggins to lead the game in rebounds (+450)

DraftKings, 3:18 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Wiggins is leading the series in rebounding by nine boards over Jayson Tatum, and there's clearly been an effort by Golden State's coaching staff to tell Wiggins to crash the boards hard. In Games 4 and 5, he combined for 29 rebounds. He's been a good rebounder all playoffs, too, averaging 7.6 for the postseason. For that reason, I'd also entertain his double-double line of +240 and the over on his points + rebounds (26.5) at -105.

Celtics -4.0 (-110) vs. Warriors

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1PM CT

Nick Whalen: While it does feel like all of the momentum has shifted in favor of the Warriors after Game 5, I don't think we see the Celtics fold in Game 6 – especially not at home. They were able to mostly control the first four games of the series, and for the most part, they've been able to get off to faster starts. Boston's shooting and role players should be better at home, and we're long overdue for a monster Jayson Tatum performance. Stephen Curry will undoubtedly be better than he was Monday night, but I think Boston does just enough to hold on and force a Game 7.

Player prop: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each score 15+ points in the first half (+750)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1PM CT

Nick Whalen: There's a reason this is nearly 8/1, but if I like Boston's chances to get off to a fast start, Brown and Tatum are going to be a big reason why. Brown has come out aggressively in almost every game this series, and I expect to see the same from Tatum with his back against the wall.

Game Total under 210.5 (-120)

DraftKings, 1:30 PM CT

Charlie Dern: I'm going back to the well with this pick. I took Game 5 under 212.5, which comfortably won, and I see no reason not to run it back. Sure, Curry's not going to have another dud in the series-clinching game, but this series is all about the defense. Between Boston and Golden State, 14 of the last 18 games have gone under, including three of five Finals games thus far (not to mention two of those games not even reaching 200 points). Boston's aggressive defense, with the help of the Boston crowd, will slow this game down in desperate hope of forcing game seven.