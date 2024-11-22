NBA Betting Picks Today: Best Bets and Player Props for Friday

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Kings -3.0 at Clippers

BetRivers, 3:29 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is the Schedule Alert game of the night. The Kings come into this one with three days of rest compared to the Clippers' one day, while the Clippers have also played five games in the same that time the Kings have played four (Nov. 11-20). Sacramento has DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis back, making them healthier than the Clippers, who are missing Norman Powell.

PJ Washington over 19.5 points + rebounds (-110) at Denver

BetMGM, 3:40 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Washington is a wildly inconsistent player, but he should be in line for a bigger role with Luka Doncic sidelined. The numbers have Washington as arguably, and maybe surprisingly, the team's biggest beneficiary when Doncic sits. In 48 total minutes with Doncic off the court and Kyrie Irving on the court this season, Washington has totaled 27 points and 23 rebounds.

Trae Young over 12.5 assists (+128) at Chicago

BetRivers, 3:52 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Talk about a high bar! But all signs point to Young dropping dimes. Over the past 10 games, the Bulls are allowing the most opponent assists per 48 minutes (30.9), and the first time these two teams met earlier in the season, Young had 16 assists. On the season, he's averaging 12.0 assists when seeing more than 30 minutes (all but one game).