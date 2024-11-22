NBA Betting
NBA Betting Picks Today: Best Bets and Player Props for Friday

NBA Betting Picks Today: Best Bets and Player Props for Friday

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on November 22, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Kings -3.0 at Clippers

BetRivers, 3:29 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is the Schedule Alert game of the night. The Kings come into this one with three days of rest compared to the Clippers' one day, while the Clippers have also played five games in the same that time the Kings have played four (Nov. 11-20). Sacramento has DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis back, making them healthier than the Clippers, who are missing Norman Powell.

PJ Washington over 19.5 points + rebounds (-110) at Denver

BetMGM, 3:40 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Washington is a wildly inconsistent player, but he should be in line for a bigger role with Luka Doncic sidelined. The numbers have Washington as arguably, and maybe surprisingly, the team's biggest beneficiary when Doncic sits. In 48 total minutes with Doncic off the court and Kyrie Irving on the court this season, Washington has totaled 27 points and 23 rebounds.

Trae Young over 12.5 assists (+128) at Chicago

BetRivers, 3:52 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Talk about a high bar! But all signs point to Young dropping dimes. Over the past 10 games, the Bulls are allowing the most opponent assists per 48 minutes (30.9), and the first time these two teams met earlier in the season, Young had 16 assists. On the season, he's averaging 12.0 assists when seeing more than 30 minutes (all but one game).

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
