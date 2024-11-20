NBA Betting
NBA Betting Picks Today: Best Plays and Player Props for Wednesday

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on November 20, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Steph Curry over 4.5 threes (-155) vs. Hawks

BetMGM, 4:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Atlanta has been giving up monster performances all season, and they've really struggled to contain point guards. Notably, they also give up the most opponent threes per 48 minutes (16.7). That all lines up well for Curry, who is averaging 4.1 made threes this season.

Trail Blazers +12.5 at Thunder

BetMGM, 4:04 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is boring analysis, but this could be a schedule loss spot for OKC. The Thunder are on the second night of a road-road back-to-back, coming off a hard-fought loss to the Spurs without Victor Wembanyama. From Nov. 8 until now, they've played seven games. Meanwhile, Portland has played only five games during that same stretch and are at home with two days of rest. I may or may not have sworn off betting on Portland earlier this year, but this situation is too advantageous to ignore.

Trail Blazers-Thunder U224.0

BetRivers, 10:20 am CT

Portland is one of the worst offensive teams in the NBA, and the Thunder have fallen back toward the middle of the pack, offensively, over the last few weeks. OKC is coming off of an ugly loss to the Spurs last night, so this should be a bounceback spot, but I think we get a lower-scoring game on the second night of a back-to-back. The Blazers will likely be without Deandre Ayton and could be missing Anfernee Simons (illness) for another game, as well.

Pelicans team total U101.5 at Cavaliers

Nick Whalen: The banged-up Pels will sit both Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy tonight, so they're essentially throwing this game on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Pels have already gone U101.5 in five of their last six games, including the last four in a row.

