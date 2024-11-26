NBA Betting Picks Today: Free Expert Player Props and Bets for Tuesday

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

San Antonio Spurs -2.5 at Utah Jazz

DraftKings, 12:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: These teams have played three times already for some reason, with the Spurs up 2-1 and +25 in point differential despite not having Victor Wembanyama for one of the games. Well, he's playing tonight. The Spurs are quietly 9-8 despite playing the 4th-hardest schedule in the NBA. The Jazz have actually played a more difficult schedule but are 4-12. Regardless, I don't think the spread should be this close given that these teams aren't in the same tier.

Alperen Sengun under 9.5 rebounds (-105) at Minnesota

BetMGM, 12:18 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This projects to be a slow-paced game, with an over/under of 220. Not only that, but the Timberwolves, with Rudy Gobert's interior presence, are one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the 3rd-fewest boards per game (41). Sengun has only averaged 8.0 rebounds across the past four games, and he only had 15 total boards in two appearances against Minny last year.

Spurs ML at Jazz

DraftKings, 11:52 AM CT

Nick Whalen: The Jazz have been playing better of late, thanks to a strong run from Lauri Markkanen, but I like the Spurs to go on the road and win this game with Victor Wembanyama back in the lineup. San Antonio has already banked two wins over the Jazz this season, including last week without Wembanymama.

Bulls -4.5 at Wizards

DraftKings, 11:52 AM CT

Nick Whalen: I'm taking the bait here on what feels like a number that could be a couple points here. Since starting 2-2, the Wizards have dropped 11 in a row — each by at least nine points. The Bulls provide almost no resistance defensively, but I trust their offensive firepower more, and the Wizards may be without Jordan Poole, who missed their last game with a hip injury.