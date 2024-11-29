NBA Betting
NBA Betting Picks Today: Free Expert Player Props and Bets for Friday

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on November 29, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Donte DiVincenzo over 2.5 threes (+130) vs. Clippers

FanDuel, 1:55 PM CT

Alex Barutha: DiVincenzo has been inconsistent from three this year, but he's still launching 6.9 triples per game. He's going up against the Clippers, who are allowing opponents to shoot the third-most threes per 48 minutes over the past 10 games (40.7). Getting significant plus-money on this is nice, too.

De'Aaron Fox over 1.5 steals (-128) at Portland

FanDuel, 2:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Over the past 10 games, opponents are racking up 11.2 steals per 48 minutes against the Trail Blazers -- most in the NBA. Fox is active on defense, averaging 1.7 steals per game on the season. I worry a little bit about blowout potential, but I feel like we're getting solid odds here even with that risk.

Brooklyn Nets under 100.5 points (-115) vs. Magic

DraftKings, 2:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I know it's hard in the modern NBA to bet on a team to score only double-digit points, but I'm going to take my chances Friday. Brooklyn is dealing with a ton of injuries, most notably Cam Thomas and Dennis Schroder -- two drivers of the offense. Meanwhile, the Magic are allowing opponents to score only 98.3 points per 48 minutes across the past 10 games.

Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
