NBA Betting Picks Today: Free Expert Player Props and Bets for Friday

Best NBA Bets Today

Donte DiVincenzo over 2.5 threes (+130) vs. Clippers

FanDuel, 1:55 PM CT

Alex Barutha: DiVincenzo has been inconsistent from three this year, but he's still launching 6.9 triples per game. He's going up against the Clippers, who are allowing opponents to shoot the third-most threes per 48 minutes over the past 10 games (40.7). Getting significant plus-money on this is nice, too.

De'Aaron Fox over 1.5 steals (-128) at Portland

FanDuel, 2:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Over the past 10 games, opponents are racking up 11.2 steals per 48 minutes against the Trail Blazers -- most in the NBA. Fox is active on defense, averaging 1.7 steals per game on the season. I worry a little bit about blowout potential, but I feel like we're getting solid odds here even with that risk.

Brooklyn Nets under 100.5 points (-115) vs. Magic

DraftKings, 2:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I know it's hard in the modern NBA to bet on a team to score only double-digit points, but I'm going to take my chances Friday. Brooklyn is dealing with a ton of injuries, most notably Cam Thomas and Dennis Schroder -- two drivers of the offense. Meanwhile, the Magic are allowing opponents to score only 98.3 points per 48 minutes across the past 10 games.