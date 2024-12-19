NBA Betting Picks Today: Free Expert Player Props and Bets for Thursday

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Kings -4.5 vs. Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:11 AM CT

Nick Whalen: Both teams come in well-rested, but LeBron James is still apparently dealing with a foot injury and is listed as questionable. I expect LeBron to play, but he's only taken part in one game in the last two weeks. Over their last 10 games, the Kings are No. 1 in the NBA in offense, while the Lakers sit at 29th. Los Angeles is just 4-10 ATS on the road this season and 4-7 ATS as a dog.

Minnesota Timberwolves to cover -2.5 vs. New York Knicks

Unibet, 11:40 AM CT

Alex Barutha: The Wolves have quietly been racking up wins with elite defense lately. They're 6-1 over their past seven games, and have held their opponents to under 100 points in each of those victories. In three of those, Minny's opponent scored fewer than 90 points. New York has also been playing well, going 5-2 over their past seven, but their wins have been less decisive despite an easy schedule.

Cade Cunningham over 34.5 points + assists (-120) vs. Jazz

FanDuel, 11:36 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Detroit is down a primary playmaker in Jaden Ivey for this game. That should force the ball into Cunningham's hands even more, which is great at home against a bad team. Over the past 10 games, Utah is allowing the second-most points (121.8) and fourth-most assists (29.6) per 48 minutes. Over Cunningham's past 10, he's averaging 23.0 points and 11.2 assists.