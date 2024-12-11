NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 11

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Wednesday's slate features two quarterfinal matchups for the Emirstes NBA Cup, which will continue to limit our DFS options throughout the week. The first tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. with the Knicks and Hawks facing off at MSG.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The slate size forces us to consider options for every team, although the first game seems to have a slim pace edge over the nightcap. The Knicks have the most potent offense of the group, and our endorsements have followed that theory.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

NYK Josh Hart (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

NYK Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) - PROBABLE

Towns was able to play through the injury Monday night, and he'll likely do the same against Atlanta. Hart was visibly limited after picking up the injury, and Miles McBride ($4,200) would be the likely beneficiary if he misses.

ATL Jalen Johnson (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

ATL Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

Other Hawks have injury tags, but Johnson and Bogdanovic are at the greatest risk of missing Wednesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal. Larry Nance ($4,400) played well in relief during Sunday's game, and he'd be poised for more playing time if Johnson is out.

HOU Alperen Sengun (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Sengun's appearance is in question, and with Steven Adams also ailing, the Rockets have few options if their top big man misses. Rather than pivot to a likely starter like Jock Landale, I would move to Jabari Smith ($5,500) as a starter who would contribute more inside.

ELITE PLAYERS

Due to the size of the slate, we will extend the elite category down to the $7,500 mark. This range is littered with big names bound to have a significant impact, and our first tough call exists in the backcourt. It's a very close call between Jalen Brunson ($8,500) and Stephen Curry ($8,600), but I think Brunson's floor is a bit more reliable. I will move forward with one of them, however. If you choose Brunson, stacking with Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,500) comes down to personal preference and a belief that he can meet value at this salary. I'm more inclined to take another Knick further down the list, which could open up the possibility of taking both Curry and Brunson and eliminating the difficult decision. Trae Young is also in this group, but $9,400 is a little high considering the other elite guard salaries and his current Achilles injury.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

OG Anunoby, NYK ($7,000) vs. ATL

Josh Hart's potential absence is a driving force behind Anunoby's selection, but I believe he has value beyond the injury scenario. Towns is likely to play but will need additional support while working through his knee injury, and he might be unwilling to take the additional step if Anunoby is nearby to finish the occasional putback. His production can be volatile, but the salary and situation work in his favor.

Jalen Green, HOU ($6,700) vs. GSW

Green has turned in three solid performances and one clunker after exploding for 56 FDFP against Dallas, and although Fred VanVleet is expected to return, I like Green at this salary. The Warriors are struggling to find the right sidekick for Stephen Curry, and Green is a good match against whoever the Warriors pick to guard him. I'm banking on recency and perimeter upside here, so hopefully Green will be feeling his three-point shot to counter Curry's potential barrage from downtown.

Mikal Bridges, NYK ($6,600) vs. ATL

I will give a soft endorsement to Bridges due to the favorable salary, but I'm not going to stack him if I use Brunson. The negative correlation isn't that strong, but I'd rather diversify off of the Knicks and avoid using too many of them. I think he's still quite viable if you're only taking Curry at the top, and Bridges has valuable dual eligibility at SG and SF.

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW ($6,000) @ HOU

Coach Steve Kerr stated that Andrew Wiggins should play, but his injury was enough to force an absence in the Warriors' last contest. Kuminga is rounding into form after hitting the bench early in the season due to insufficient play, and we find him in a spot where Houston's frontcourt could be compromised. This could also be a great opportunity for Draymond Green ($6,300), who I'd like a little better if Wiggins' minutes aren't capped.

We'll need to offset these picks with a few budget alternatives, and I'll specify my favorite bargain picks below with one pick per position.

PG/SG Miles McBride, NYK ($4,200)

SG/PG Buddy Hield, GSW ($4,400)

SF/PF De'Andre Hunter, ATL ($5,900)

PF/C Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($5,600)

