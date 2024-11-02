NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play and Strategy for Saturday, November 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

We have five games on the docket for Saturday, with a start time of 7:30 p.m. We've got all the action covered for DraftKings, whose headline contest is the $1 30k And-One, sporting a $30k price pool.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The CLE/MIL game will be the most watchable matchup in this group, and it also shares the highest projected total with the SAC/TOR game. We gave a lot of attention to all four of these teams and had endorsements or pivots for every team on the slate save Minnesota, who didn't have salaries that matched up well enough to cut.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Saturday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

PHI Joel Embiid (knee) -OUT

PHI Paul George (knee) - OUT

Both players will sit on Saturday despite logging full practices with the team. It appears likely that both will be back next week, so this will probably be the last time we'll give an endorsement to Andre Drummond ($6,800) for a while. Kelly Oubre ($6,300) should also log another complete game.

TOR Scottie Barnes (eye) - OUT

TOR Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) - OUT

The good news here is that RJ Barrett ($7,300) returned to action last week and has averaged 47.2 DKFP over his first three games. Gradey Dick ($5,500) is also stepping up amid these absences.

GSW Stephen Curry (ankle) - OUT

GSW De'Anthony Melton (back) - OUT

The Warriors' lineups have not been consistent, but Brandin Podziemski ($5,800) and Buddy Hield ($6,100) should be the safest pivots.

MEM Desmond Bane (oblique) - OUT

MEM Marcus Smart (ankle) - OUT

Bane and Smart join a long injury report filled with other players who don't have a clear timetable for return. Continued production should continue to flow to Scotty Pippen ($6,100) and Jaylen Wells ($4,900).

ELITE PLAYERS

With Embiid out, our 10k players are limited to two for Saturday's slate. I don't see a pressing need to go to either Victor Wembanyama or Giannis Antetokounmpo at their current salaries and matchups, but it's an excellent night to add Domantas Sabonis ($9,600) in an exploitable matchup against the Raptors. Tyrese Maxey ($9,500) should also ball out against Memphis in what could be the last game before Embiid and Paul George's return to the team.

Moving down to the 8k range, I also like a stack of De'Aaron Fox ($8,600) alongside Sabonis against Toronto, but Donovan Mitchell's ($8,200) dual eligibility gives us more flexibility, and he'll be ready to compete against the Bucks.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Evan Mobley, CLE ($7,400) @ MIL

Jarrett Allen ($7,200) also produces slate-breaking numbers, but his single eligibility makes him less appealing. Mobley can fit in four spots, and although the Bucks are tough defensively, they are enduring some early-season struggles, and Kenny Atkinson will know how to scheme against Antetokounmpo. We already mentioned Mitchell, but I also don't mind Darius Garland ($6,600) in this spot.

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW ($6,400) @ HOU

Coach Steve Kerr sent a clear message to Kuminga when he benched him in favor of other players, and he seems to have gotten the message with great numbers with the second unit. He's not elevated back into a first-unit role, but he's proving to be well worth his current salary. The matchup calls for a larger wing presence against the Rockets, and Kuminga should be good for 30 minutes in Houston.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,100) @ TOR

You could spend more on DeMar DeRozan ($7,600) and his dual eligibility without a second thought, but it's hard to ignore Murray at this salary. I want to diversify, so a Sacramento triple stack is unnecessary, but running Murray with a combo of Fox or Sabonis are both viable options.

Chris Paul, SAS ($6,000) vs. MIN

Paul's assist totals are starting to ramp up, and he should be able to find some room to maneuver against the Timberwolves, who will be occupied with containing Wembanyama. We're hoping for a decent shot volume to accompany a productive night of dime-dropping.

VALUE PLAYS

Some excellent mid-range and budget values are all over the injury section, so don't ignore our endorsements there. We'll add some players below 6k to finish out the article.

Jabari Smith, HOU ($5,800) vs. GSW

I expected a bit more from Smith to begin the season, but he's shown an ability to pop in certain circumstances. He has a tough defense to combat, but his season average is right in line with his salary. He can score in bunches and could exceed 5x value if the game flows his way.

Dillon Brooks, HOU ($4,500) vs. GSW

Although Brooks is a player I'll often avoid, his current salary is hard to miss. He's had two 28-DKFP performances so far, and he should be able to find some room against the Warriors. We can always expect a good show between Brooks and Draymond Green, who have a well-documented history of getting under each other's skin. If we can avoid an ejection, Brooks has a good shot at beating 5x value. I would fade him if you've already rostered Jabari Smith.

Moses Moody, GSW ($3,800) @ HOU

A couple of things need to fall in place for Moody to generate a good number. Brandin Podziemski ($5,800) needs to struggle out of the gate, and if you are a believer, you can certainly grab him at that price. However, we need some deep value to stay under the cap, and Moody will match value if he gets over 25 minutes of playing time. With Curry and Melton both out, this will be one time where that's possible.

Guerschon Yabusele, PHI ($3,800) vs. MEM

If you're looking to have fun with a dart throw, you could do a lot worse than Yabusele, who is getting time amid Embiid's absence. He's beaten 5x value at this salary only once this season, but he's come close a couple of times and could see extended time if Philly jumps to an early lead.

