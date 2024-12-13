NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

WAS at CLE: Wizards 1-9 on road; Cavs 13-1 at home

IND at PHI: Pacers 3-11 on road; Sixers on two-game win streak

CHA at CHI: Hornets 2-8 on road; Bulls on two-game slide

LAL at MIN: Lakers 5-8 on road; Timberwolves 7-4 at home

BKN at MEM: Nets 5-8 on road; Grizzlies 9-1 in last 10 games

LAC at DEN: Clippers on two-game slide; Nuggets 6-4 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

WAS - Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Kyshawn George (ankle), Corey Kispert (ankle), Kyle Kuzma (ribs): OUT

CLE - Evan Mobley (ankle): Questionable

IND - Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Ben Sheppard (oblique): OUT

PHI - Caleb Martin (shoulder): OUT

CHA - Miles Bridges (knee), Tidjane Salaun (ankle): Questionable; LaMelo Ball (calf), Tre Mann (back): OUT

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee), Zach LaVine (back): Probable; Josh Giddey (back), Nikola Vucevic (illness), Patrick Williams (foot): Questionable

LAL - LeBron James (foot): OUT

BKN - Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

MEM - Zach Edey (ankle): Doubtful

LAC - Derrick Jones (hamstring), Terance Mann (finger): OUT

DEN - Jamal Murray (hamstring): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($7,500) vs. Wizards

Garland continues to supply steady work from the point, averaging 19.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the last five games, including a high of 42.3 DK points. He has an excellent opportunity to thrive with a matchup against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Brandon Miller, Hornets ($9,000) vs. Bulls

Miller is playing great this season and especially recently, averaging 28.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the last five games, including a high of 56.0 DK points. With LaMelo Ball sidelined, and Miles Bridges hoping to make his return from a two-week absence, Miller remains the go-to option on the offensive end for the Hornets, and he should fill it up against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, 76ers ($8,000) vs. Pacers

George has yet to find a consistent rhythm this season, as ongoing injury trouble has hindered him. However, he is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals over four appearances in the Sixers' last five games. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,600) vs. Nets

Jackson topped 20 points in three of the last five games, while averaging 20.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.4 blocks over that span, including a high of 55.3 DK points. He should keep up the strong play with a favorable matchup against the Nets, who are giving up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($9,500) vs. Pacers

Embiid logged 31 points and 12 rebounds on his way to 54.5 DK points in the last game, which marked his return from a two-week absence. He faces a great chance to build on the momentum with a matchup against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's second-most rebounds and third-highest shooting percentage to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,500) vs. Clippers

Jokic enters on an incredible five-game stretch, including four outings with more than 70 DK points and a high of 90.5, while averaging 39.4 points, 14.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 2.6 steals per game. He also finished with 69.0 DK points in his last encounter with the Clippers.

Mid-Range Money

Vasilije Micic, Hornets ($5,100) at Bulls

Micic continues to hold down the fort for the hobbled Hornets, averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games and going over 30 DK points three times in that span. He is up for a fantastic chance to maintain his production with a matchup against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's most points and most assists per game to opposing point guards.

Marcus Smart, Grizzlies ($4,600) vs. Nets

Smart is finally settling into a groove after a couple of bouts of injury trouble to start the year. He is averaging 10.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including a high of 34.5 DK points. He should find opportunities to pad his stats against the Nets, who are giving up the league's seventh-most free throws per game to opposing shooting guards.

Value Picks

Josh Green, Hornets ($4,600) at Bulls

Green does a good job chipping in across the stat sheet, often boosting his totals with a couple of steals and blocks. He is averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games and should find plenty of room to make his mark against the Bulls, who give up the league's second-most points per game.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,600) vs. Lakers

Reid amassed 38 DK points in the game before last and is averaging 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks over the last five outings. He has a good opportunity to prosper against the Lakers, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,300) vs. Nets

Clarke is likely up for another start for the Grizzlies' shorthanded frontcourt. He is averaging 9.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games, and should do well against the Nets, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.